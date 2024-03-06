Mumbai man arrested with 2 country-made pistols and bullets

The Mumbai man, identified as Dinesh Kadam, was intercepted when he reached suburban Borivali to deliver the firearms, a Crime Branch Unit 11 official said

Mumbai Police's crime branch on Tuesday arrested a 41-year-old Mumbai man for allegedly possessing two country-made pistols and six live cartridges, an official said, reported news agency PTI.

The Mumbai man, identified as Dinesh Kadam, was intercepted when he reached suburban Borivali to deliver the firearms, a Crime Branch Unit 11 official said, reported PTI.

An investigation is underway to find a link between the suppliers of the illegal firearms and recipients, he added, reported PTI.

Police suspect more individuals were involved in the weapon-supplying racket, he said, adding that a case has been registered under the Arms Act, reported PTI.

In another case, the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a 45-year-old man with a country-made revolver and live cartridges near Mumbai Central Railway Station, police said, reported news agency ANI.

Unit 3 of the Mumbai Crime Branch nabbed the 45-year-old near Mumbai Central Railway Station on February 28.

After the arrest, a case was registered against the accused under the Arms Act at Nagpada Police Station in Mumbai, reported ANI.

Earlier on February 17, the Mumbai Crime Branch's Unit 5 arrested three individuals involved in transporting drugs from other states to Mumbai for distribution, reported ANI.

The Crime Branch seized two vehicles filled with ganja and about 374 kg of ganja drugs worth Rs 1 crore 12 lakh in the international market was recovered, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, The elite Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police is currently conducting a rigorous operation to validate arms licenses in the metropolis, including the re-registration of those which have been issued from other states. This decision follows the tragic murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar, prompting an additional directive to verify the licenses of individuals possessing weapons for personal protection and those involved in security services.

Over the past 10 days, three individuals have been arrested by Crime Branch units in their crackdown on unauthorised weapon possession, an official said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Lakhmi Gautam told PTI, "Security personnel and private bodyguards employed to safeguard builders, politicians, etc., are currently under scrutiny, with their weapon licenses undergoing thorough verification."

Individuals holding licenses from other states and utilising their firearms in Mumbai are required to transfer their licenses and furnish relevant firearm documentation to the city police, the official stated.

(With inputs from PTI)