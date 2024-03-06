Mumbai: Newly recruited constable, 27, dies after sticking head outside train door

She was on her way to Siddhivinayak temple to offer thanks after being assigned to Thane police station

The deceased Ashvini Domade had just completed her training

A 27-year-old newly recruited woman police constable died on the spot in a train accident The deceased was in a first-class compartment with her husband They were headed to Siddhivinayak temple at Dadar when the incident occurred

A 27-year-old newly recruited woman police constable died on the spot in a train accident at Nahur station around 1.30 pm on Tuesday. The deceased, Ashvini Domade, was in a first-class compartment with her husband and headed to Siddhivinayak temple at Dadar when the incident occurred.

Constable Domade, an Akola resident, had recently completed her training and was assigned to Thane police station. A police officer said, “Constable Domade and her husband, Rajendran Palve, were on their way to Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. They had boarded the train at Kalwa railway station.”

“When they reached Nahur station, Constable Domade stood on the footboard to get some fresh air. As she was leaning out of the door, a train that was approaching from the opposite direction struck her. She fell unconscious after sustaining head injuries. Her husband caught her,” the police officer said. Domade was rushed to Fortis Hospital, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Senior Inspector Sambhaji Yadav of the Kurla GRP said, “Constable Domade had recently joined the police force. The train had stopped at Nahur Railway station when she leaned out for fresh air and was struck by the approaching train from the opposite side. She died on the spot. We have filed an accidental death report and initiated an investigation.” Domade and Palve, who reside in Kalwa, had recently got married.

