Mumbai: Mentally unstable man caught for trying to enter into airport compound

Updated on: 04 March,2024 11:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

A 40-year-old mentally unstable man was caught and released by the Vile Parle police after he tried to enter sensitive premises of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport

Mumbai: Mentally unstable man caught for trying to enter into airport compound
A 40-year-old mentally unstable man was caught and released by the Vile Parle police after he tried to enter sensitive premises of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on March 3. Police said he climbed onto a public toilet attached to the airport wall and attempted to enter the airport compound.


The Vile Parle police registered an FIR against the individual and traced him to Samrat Ashok Nagar in Vile Parle East. During the investigation, police found that the man was mentally unstable and wanted to watch airplanes. The police arrested him and released him immediately after due procedure.


The complainant, Ashutosh Kumar (49), is an inspector in the CISF unit and works at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. According to the police, on March 3, between 2:40 and 2:50 pm, Inspector Kumar received information through a walkie-talkie from Airport Watch Tower Number indicating that someone was entering the airport compound. The informant, a friend of Inspector Kumar, saw the man climb onto the public toilet and attempt to enter the airport compound. Inspector Kumar informed his colleagues about the incident and rushed to the scene, but no one was found at the spot.


The CISF inspector informed the police about the incident and registered the FIR. During the investigation, the police traced the individual and found that he was mentally unstable and wanted to see airplanes.

Senior Inspector Renuka Buva of Vile Parle police station said, “The person who was trying to enter the airport compound was traced. We arrested him and released him immediately after the procedure, as he was found to be mentally unstable.”

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Azam Aslam Butt, a resident of Santacruz and convicted murderer, was spotted in the area. Butt is an absconded convict who has jumped parole four times and has not returned to jail since last year. The Nagpur Jail authority has informed the Oshiwara, Santacruz and Zone 9 police to arrest him. 

Butt is convicted of killing Santacruz-based property owner Kashinath Gharat in 2005. After his arrest, Butt jumped parole and committed various crimes. He has 13 FIRs registered against him for offences including murder, extortion, assault, and cheating at various police stations.

