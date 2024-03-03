Pakistan-bound nuclear weapon parts seized in Navi Mumbai

A Computer Numerical Control machine, which has potential usage in nukes, was being shipped from China to Karachi

The CNC machine, seized by the Customs department at the Nhava Sheva port, was being shipped aboard a merchant ship with a Maltese flag. Officials have also found discrepancies in the shipping details

In an incident that has the international defence community taking interest, the Customs department on Saturday intercepted a consignment at the Nhava Sheva port in Navi Mumbai, containing components which could be used for nuclear ballistic missiles, that were being shipped from China to Pakistan.

According to sources, the consignment was found aboard the CMA CGM Attila, a merchant ship bearing the Maltese flag, based on specific inputs received from central intelligence agencies. An inspection aboard the ship revealed that it was carrying a Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machine, which have potential usage in nuclear weapons programmes.

“The consignment is seized under the prevailing policies, as it can also be used for nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. The ship had left China on January 23 and was en route to Karachi. The CNC machine in question is manufactured by an Italian company,” a senior customs officer said. Another officer added that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was also called in.

“The DRDO team examined the consignment and confirmed its potential usage in Pakistan’s nuclear initiatives, notably in manufacturing crucial components for missile development,” he said. A defence expert, requesting anonymity, told mid-day that CNC machines fall under the Wassenaar Arrangement.

“It is an international arms control agreement aimed at curbing the spread of items with dual civilian and military applications, in which India is an active participant. The CNC machine was also used by North Korea in its nuclear programme.” Further investigation by Customs officials so far has also revealed discrepancies in the shipping details, leading them to suspect potential evasion tactics to conceal the true recipients of the consignment.

“This incident follows past seizures of dual-use military-grade items being transhipped from China to Pakistan, raising concerns over illicit procurement activities. The ongoing probe aims to ascertain if Pakistani entities receiving these items are linked to the Defence Science and Technology Organisation (DESTO), responsible for Pakistan’s defence research and development. According to documents such as bills of loading and other details of the consignment, the consigner was mentioned as ‘Shanghai JXE Global Logistics Co Ltd’ and the consignee as ‘Pakistan Wings Pvt Ltd’ of Sialkot. However, the consignment was actually being sent from China to Pakistan,” an officer said.

The CNC machine was shipped by a company called Taiyuan Mining Import and Export Co Ltd. The intended recipient, Karachi-based Cosmos Engineering, is A Pakistani defence supplier which has been on the Indian authorities’ watchlist since March 12, 2022, after Indian authorities intercepted a shipment of Italian-made thermoelectric instruments, once again at the Nhava Sheva port, said sources.

