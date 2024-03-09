Two persons were held for alleged possession of more than 34 kg of ganja worth Rs 6.8 lakh in Navi Mumbai city of Maharashtra

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Two held with ganja worth Rs 6.8 lakh in Navi Mumbai x 00:00

Two persons were held for alleged possession of more than 34 kg of ganja worth Rs 6.8 lakh in Navi Mumbai, police said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, while acting on a tip-off, the anti-narcotics cell of the Navi Mumbai police intercepted a car near an eatery in Ajiwali village on the Shendung-Palaspe road on Friday, senior inspector Neeraj Chowdhary said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a search, the team recovered 34.4 kg of ganja from the vehicle, he said.

The two occupants of the car were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

Investigations are underway to find out where the contraband was sourced from, he added.

Meanwhile, in January, the Navi Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has arrested a man after seizing 22 gm of MDMA drug valued at Rs 5.50 lakh from his possession, an official had earlier said, reported news agency PTI.

Acting on a tip-off, the Navi Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell officials laid a trap near a hotel gate in Koparkhairne area of Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township on Monday evening, reported news agency PTI.

The 23-year-old accused, a resident of Kausa in Mumbra area of Thane district, was apprehended and the MDMA (Ecstasy) drug was seized from him, the official said, reported news agency PTI.

A case was registered against the accused under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, reported news agency PTI.

The police were tying to ascertain the source of the seized drug and to whom it was to be delivered.

In another case, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Crime Branch had raided various locations and arrested 11 people, including two most wanted drug peddlers in separate operations. A total of 1.130 KG of MD (mephedrone) worth around Rs 2.22 crore was seized from them, officials had earlier said, reported ANI.

As per officials, on January 24 ANC Bandra Unit, while patrolling in MS Ali Road, Grant Road, Mumbai area, apprehended two persons and recovered MD from their possession, reported ANI.

During the first operation conducted, it was revealed that one more accused was wanted in this case, who was coordinating drug delivery from outside India.

The ANC Worli Unit conducted the second operation in the Santacruz area and found another person with possession of MD, reported ANI.

While interrogating him in police custody, the accused revealed that he took MD from Cotton Green, Mumbai. A total of 120 grams of MD was seized from the accused, officials said, reported ANI.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!