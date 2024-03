Ramadan 2024: Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions in parts of city, check details here

Ahead of Ramadan 2024, Mumbai Police on Saturday issued traffic restrictions in parts of city

Ahead of the Ramadan 2024, Mumbai Police on Saturday issued traffic restrictions in parts of south Mumbai.

In an official traffic notification, Mumbai Police said that the holy month of Ramadan will begin from March 12 and will be going on till April 11 (Depending on moon sighting in India).

It said that in the jurisdiction of Pydhonie Traffic Division of Mumbai vehicle users are requested to observe following traffic diversions in order to have smooth flow of traffic.

1- All north bound traffic of Kalbadevi Road will be diverted on E.M. Road-Minara Masjid Junction-Left Turn -Mohd. Ali Road-Mandavi Junction-towards Bhendi

Bazar to J.J Junction from 17.00 hrs to 23.00 hrs as per situation for the period of 12/03/2024 to 11/04/2024.

2- Ibrahim Merchant Road shall be closed for vehicular traffic from 12/03/2024 to 11/04/ 2024 from 18:00 hrs. to next day 04:00 hrs. from Minara Masjid to up to its

Junction with Dontad street.

3- There shall be no plying of any kind of Heavy and goods vehicles from 12/03/2024 to 11/04/2024 from 18:00 hrs. to next day 04:00 hrs. on both the bounds of

Mohammad Ali Road from Bhendi Bazar Junction to Chakala Junction.

4- There will be "no parking" for the distance of 50 meters on both sides of the entrance gates of following Masjids and Dargas in the jurisdiction of Pydhonie Traffic Division.

Dongri Police Station Jurisdiction:

Masjid/Darga



Noor Baug Junction, Masjid, Dr. Maisheri Road, Dongri

Madarsa Jamatul Kuran Masjid, Ramchandra Bhatt Marg, Dongri

Charnull Junction Masjid, Dongri

Noor Masjid, Mohd. Umer Kokil Marg, Dongri

Garib Nawaz (Konkani Masjid), 70, Zakaria Masjid

Asif Shah Darga Masjid, 128, Shaida Marg, Dongri

Khoja Shia Masjid, 65/70, Hazrat Abbas St., Palla Gali, Dongri

Chatri Sarang Masjid, 26, M.E. Sarang, Dongri

Borra Mulla Masjid, 89, M.E.Sarang, Dongri

Jamiat-e-Gurba Ahile Hadis Masjid, 59/A, Memonwada Road

Jaffer Suleman Musafir Khana Masjid, S.V.P. Road, Dongri

Central Railway Colony Masjid, S.V.P. Road, Dongri

Khojashiya Imame Ismaile Jamat Khana, 65, J.B.Shah Marg, Dongri

Haji Devji Musafirkhana, Umerkhadi Cross Lane, Lal Chawl, Dongri

J.J. Marg Police Station Jurisdiction:

Umer Faroog Masjid, Imamwada Road, Khadychiwadi

Mogal Masjid, Imamwada Road, Mumbai

Noori Masjid, Peru Lane, I.R.Road

Pathanwadi Masjid, Peru Lane

Imamia Masjid, 15/19, Mirza Ali Street

Nawab Masjid, I.R.Road

Khijara Masjid, Null Bazar Market

Attari Masjid, Phool Galli, S.V.P.Road

Handiwala Masjid, Saifi Jubalee Street

Dhankwadi Masjid, Saifi Jublee Street

Mutton Street Masjid, 44 Mutton Street

Ismail Habib Masjid, Pakmodiya Street

Hujeriya Masjid, Hujeriya Street, M.S.Ali Road

Rassul Masjid, Teli Mohalla, M.S.Ali Road, J.J. Junction

Pydhonie Police Station Jurisdiction:

Chunabhatti Masjid, 62, Memonwada

Murga Mohalla Masjid, 10, Memonwada

Khoka Bazar Masjid, 27, Sarang Street

Nakhoda Masjid, 2 Nagdevi Street

Patharwali Masjid, 134, Sharif Devji Street

Shafi Masjid, 200 Sharif Devji Street

Ghogari Mohalla Masjid, 13, Ghogari Mohalla

Khoja Sunni Jamat Kahan Masjid, 102, Tantanpura Street

Minara Masjid, 74, Memonwada Road

Ismail Habib Masjid, 126, Kambekar Street

Khatri Masjid, 8, Baniyan Street

Hamidiya Masjid, 414, I.R.Road

Zakaria Masjid, 150, Y.M. Road

Nizam Hafiz Masjid, 124, Sarang Street

Khadak Kasai Mohalla Masjid, 44 Don Tad Street

Kasai Mohalla Masjid, 270, Nagdevi Street

Shafi Masjid, 110, Bapu Khote Street

New Kazi Street Masjid, 86, Kazi Street

Mapala Masjid, 114/1 16, Kazi Street

Shafi Masjid, 120, Zakeria Masjid Street

Sat Tad Masjid, 333, Narsi Natha Street



Beg Mohd. Park Maidan, Narayan Dhuru Street

Kokani Masjid, 13, Joona Bangali Pura



The police said, "Traffic Control Branch is making adequate arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic. All Motorists are requested to follow these instructions for smooth traffic."

