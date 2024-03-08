Ramadan 2024: Ramzan, one of Islam's five pillars, is extremely important as a time for self-discipline, empathy, and becoming closer to Allah

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Ramadan 2024: Here's how Muslims observe Islamic holy month x 00:00

After the crescent moon signals the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, Muslims around the world go on a month-long journey of spiritual reflection, fasting, prayer, and community.

Ramadan, one of Islam's five pillars, is extremely important as a time for self-discipline, empathy, and becoming closer to Allah.

ADVERTISEMENT

The central ritual of Ramadan is fasting, also known as "Sawm." From sunrise to sunset, Muslims refrain from food, drink, smoking, and immoral activity. This act of self-discipline serves as a reminder of the value of spiritual nutrition, empathy for those in need, and gratitude for life's benefits.

Every day, the pre-dawn meal, known as "Suhoor," is eaten before the fast begins. It normally contains a balanced combination of proteins, carbs, and fluids to keep people going throughout the day. The fast is broken at sunset with the evening meal known as "Iftar," which typically begins with the consumption of dates and is followed by a more substantial meal. Families frequently congregate for Iftar, which fosters a sense of community and shared faith.

During Ramadan, Muslims pray more frequently, with a focus on evening Tarawih prayers at mosques. These additional prayers allow for spiritual reflection, repentance, and begging Allah's forgiveness. Reciting the Quran is also encouraged during this holy month, with many people trying to finish the entire scripture by the conclusion of Ramadan.

Charity, termed as "Zakat" and "Sadaqah," is extremely important throughout Ramadan.

Muslims are encouraged to help people in need by donating to charitable initiatives and assisting those who are struggling. Giving is said to purify one's wealth while also expressing compassion for others.

The final ten nights of Ramadan are very important, with one night called as "Laylat al-Qadr" (Night of Power) being considered holy than a thousand months. Muslims believe the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad on this night, thus they intensify their prayers and seek spiritual enlightenment.

Ramadan concludes with the Eid al-Fitr festival, one of the biggest festivals of Muslims across the world. It is a day of joy, thankfulness, and celebration. Muslims gather for special prayers, share meals, sweets, give gifts, and greet one another with goodwill.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!