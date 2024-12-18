Leader of Opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve, his Shiv Sena (UBT) colleagues Sunil Prabhu and Bhaskar Jadhav, Congress leaders Nana Patole Nitin Raut, Bhai Jagtap and other Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) legislators staged a demonstration at the Vidhan Bhawan steps

The Opposition leaders raised slogans claiming the government was not addressing the problems of farmers

Opposition members staged a protest for the third consecutive day at the Vidhan Bhawan steps in Nagpur on Wednesday, accusing the government of apathy towards farmers and not providing them adequate price for crop production, reported news agency PTI.

The Maharashtra assembly winter session began on Monday in Nagpur.

On Wednesday, Leader of Opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve, his Shiv Sena (UBT) colleagues Sunil Prabhu and Bhaskar Jadhav, Congress leaders Nana Patole Nitin Raut, Bhai Jagtap and other Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) legislators staged a demonstration at the Vidhan Bhawan steps, reported PTI.

They raised slogans claiming the government was not addressing the problems of farmers, and not paying adequate price to the cultivators for soyabean and cotton crops.

Speaking to reporters, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Danve demanded that paddy farmers be paid a bonus.

He claimed the cotton and soyabean farmers were not getting adequate price for their produce.

Over the last two days, the MVA members targeted the BJP-led Mahayuti government in the state over various issues, including the problems of farmers, violence in Parbhani last week and murder of a sarpanch in Beed district.

Maharashtra govt withdraws amendment bill to increase illegal tree felling penalty

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday withdrew an amendment bill proposing a multi-fold hike in penalty for illegal felling of trees and not recognising cutting of branches as an offence.

The bill to amend the Maharashtra Felling of Trees (Regulation) Act of 1964 proposed to increase the penalty for illegal felling of trees from Rs 1,000 to Rs 50,000.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the legislative assembly that he was under the impression that the amendments would have been implemented in urban areas.

Fadnavis said he was apprised of updated information regarding redefining urban areas by including Nagar Panchayats and new townships.

He said rural areas were also covered in the ambit of the bill.

"Since we want to reassess the impact on rural areas, we are withdrawing the amendment bill,' he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav said trees are cut in rural areas with the objective of growing more trees, and it's also a source of income for the rural population.

Jadhav and Shekhar Nikam (NCP) demanded that rural areas be excluded from the ambit of the amendment bill.

Meanwhile, the Assembly passed a bill to increase the number of trustees of Siddhivinayak Temple Trust in Mumbai from 9 to 15. It also extended the tenure of the trust's chairman and vice chairman to five years from two-and-a-half years.

(With inputs from PTI)