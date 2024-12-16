The Shiv Sena MLA said that the Maharashtra Assembly winter session was focused on the development of the Vidarbha region and the entire state

Uday Samant. Pic/X

After the Mahayuti leaders in Maharashtra took oath as ministers, Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant on Monday assured that the allocation of cabinet portfolios will be distributed within two days. He asserted that there was no delay, reported news agency ANI.

"There is no delay. You will get to know about the portfolios ministers have received within two days," Samant told reporters.

Speaking on the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal's resentment for being denied a ministerial berth, Shiv Sena leader Samant said, "We are all family and such things keep happening in a family. Our leaders including Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis will figure a way out."

"Today is the first day (of Maharashtra assembly winter session). The newly appointed ministers will be introduced in the assembly and bills will be tabled. The session is in Vidarbha (region) and it is meant for the development of the region and (the entire) Maharashtra," Samant said, reported ANI.

Earlier, as the cabinet expansion of the Maharashtra government concluded, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the government was planning to table 20 bills during the winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly.

The Maharashtra Assembly winter session started on December 16 and is scheduled to end on December 21 in Nagpur.

Speaking at a press conference in Nagpur's Ramgiri on Sunday, CM Fadnavis emphasised that "dynamic governance" has begun in Maharashtra.

According to a statement by the CM's office, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde outlined the government's commitment to "Mission Prosperous Maharashtra," while Deputy CM Ajit Pawar assured balanced development across the state, reported ANI.

Fadnavis on Sunday also announced that 39 leaders have taken the oath as cabinet ministers, including six as state ministers, and that portfolio allocation is expected to be finalised within two days.

The cabinet expansion comes after a delay of over two weeks following the swearing-in of CM Fadnavis and his deputies on December 5. The Mahayuti alliance had faced criticism from the opposition for delaying the announcement of its cabinet despite having a significant majority.

In the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance achieved a landslide victory, securing 235 seats. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 132 seats, while Shiv Sena and NCP won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

(With inputs from ANI)