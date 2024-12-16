Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant tabled these supplementary demands, which are additional funds sought by the government over the budgetary allocations

On the opening day of the Maharashtra Assembly winter session, the state government tabled supplementary demands amounting to Rs 35,788.40 crore on Monday.

Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant tabled these supplementary demands, which are additional funds sought by the government over the budgetary allocations.

The supplementary demands presented by the Maharashtra government include a provision of Rs 1,400 crore for the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme.

In the last budget, the state government announced Rs 46,000 crore annually to provide a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women in the age group of 21 to 60 years under the Ladki Bahin scheme. More than 2.5 crore women have received the monthly instalments.

Similarly, a provision of Rs 36 crore has been allocated for the construction of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in Malvan taluka of Sindhudurg district.

Earlier this year, a 35-foot statue of the Maratha warrior king collapsed at the fort on August 26, just months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled it on December 4 last year.

The government has also allocated Rs 1,204 crore for margin money loans to eligible sugar cooperative factories and Rs 3,050 crore for the Mukhyamantri Baliraja Scheme, aimed at providing free electricity to farmers using agricultural pumps of up to 7.5 horsepower.

The Public Works Department has been allocated Rs 7,490 crore, while the industry, power, and labour departments have received Rs 4,112 crore. Additionally, the Urban Development Department has been granted Rs 2,774 crore, the Rural Development Department Rs 2,007 crore, and the Tribal Development Department Rs 1,830 crore.

Total supplementary demands: 35,788 crore

Department-wise allocations:

1. Department of Public Works: Rs 7,490.24 crore

2. Department of Industries, Energy, Labor and Mines: Rs 4,112.79 crore

3. Urban Development Department: Rs 2,774.43 crore

4. Other Backward Bahujan Welfare Department: Rs 2,600.31 crore

5. Department of Water Resources: Rs 2,135.47

6. Department of Women and Child Development: Rs 2,155.40 crore

7. Agriculture and Paddy Department: Rs 2,147.49 crore

8. Department of Medical Education and Medicines: Rs 2,049.69 crore

9. Rural Development Department: Rs 2,007.69 crore

10. Tribal Development Department: Rs 1,830.76 crore

11. Department of Co-operation, Marketing and Textiles: Rs 1,377.55