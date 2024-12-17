The Shiv Sena has issued a whip to its MPs to ensure their presence in Lok Sabha as the bill for simultaneous polls is introduced for discussion and referral.

The Shiv Sena has issued a whip to all its Lok Sabha members, instructing them to remain present in the House on Tuesday as the bill for holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies is scheduled for introduction. According to PTI, the whip was issued by Shrirang Barne, the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha, who emphasised the importance of attending the session as “some very important issue/legislative business” is expected to be discussed and passed.

The Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is a key ally of the BJP. PTI reports that the bill, titled The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, often referred to as the “one nation, one election” bill, will be introduced by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Following its introduction, Meghwal will seek the permission of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to refer the bill to a Joint Committee of Parliament for further deliberation and consultations. The joint parliamentary panel will be formed on a pro-rata basis, ensuring representation based on the strength of various parties in both Houses. As per PTI, the BJP, being the largest party, is likely to secure the chairmanship of the committee in addition to nominating several of its members.

The proposed bill is a significant step towards the central government's vision of synchronising Lok Sabha and state assembly elections. PTI reports that the Union Cabinet had recently approved the decision to move forward with simultaneous polls, while choosing not to include local body elections in the current proposal.

Additionally, the Union Law Minister will introduce another piece of legislation – The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024. This bill aims to streamline and align the electoral processes in the Union Territories, including Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry, and the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

The concept of “one nation, one election” has been a subject of much debate and discussion across the political spectrum. Proponents of the measure argue that simultaneous elections will reduce the financial burden and administrative challenges caused by frequent polls. However, opponents have raised concerns regarding its impact on federalism and regional political dynamics.

(With inputs from PTI)