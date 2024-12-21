Insurgency over in North East, says Shah

Home minister says it’s time for change in approach of police to ensure speedy justice

Home Minister Amit Shah with Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia and Tripura CM Manik Saha during 72nd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council, in Agartala on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the time has come for a change in approach of the police force with the end of insurgency in the northeast, in order to ensure that people get speedy justice. Shah, addressing the 72nd plenary of the North Eastern Council, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought peace in the region by inking 20 peace accords in 10 years, leading to the surrender of 9,000 armed militants.

“The police fought insurgency in the northeast for the past four decades. As insurgency has now ended, we need to change the approach of the force to ensure people get justice within three years of lodging FIRs,” he said. The home minister also said connectivity is no longer a problem in the region, as the Centre has spent R81,000 crore for rail connectivity and R41,000 crore for road network in the northeastern states.

Asserting that PM expedited development activities in the northeast, Shah said Union ministers “spent 700 nights” in states of the region since the BJP-led NDA assumed power at the Centre. “After the exchange of enclaves (land boundary agreements) with Bangladesh, the whole world will open for the northeast. This will change the investment ecosystem in the region,” he said. The senior BJP leader also laid emphasis on the upliftment of people in rural areas by promoting vegetable cultivation, production of milk, eggs and meat.

Meanwhile, on the political turf in Delhi, the home minister’s recent remarks on Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar during the Winter Session of the Parliament continued to draw flak. BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that he should apologise for his statement on B R Ambedkar. If this does not happen, the BSP will protest across the country on December 24, she said.

