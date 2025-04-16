Actor Finn Wolfhard is most popularly known for essaying the role of Mike Wheeler in the Netflix series Stranger Things and is a millionaire. He recently revealed why he lives with his parents

Finn Wolfhard

Actor Finn Wolfhard gained global recognition for his role as Mike Wheeler in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. Now 22 years old, the actor recently revealed why he continues to live with his parents despite his success and financial independence.

Finn Wolfhard on living with his parents

After living alone briefly, Finn shared that he chose to move back home to spend more quality time with his family whenever he's not traveling for work.

In an interview with People, Wolfhard said he lived alone in Atlanta for a while during the filming of Stranger Things, but eventually returned to his family’s home in Vancouver.

“I lived alone for a few years — I guess two years — and then I moved back in with my family for a year. Then, last year, I was living alone in Atlanta while shooting Stranger Things, but I have since moved back in with my family. We have a place in Vancouver. We all have our separate space, but we still live together — and it's great,” he shared.

He added, “I rarely get to see my family. I think it's a nice home base to have, just because if I'm going to be away for most of the year working, then I might as well have a place to come back to with my parents.”

Despite having starred in all four seasons of Stranger Things and reportedly earning $250,000 (approx. ₹2 crore) per episode, Wolfhard — now a millionaire at 22 — continues to live with his family in Vancouver.

About Stranger Things

Set in the 1980s, Stranger Things follows the lives of the residents of the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, as they face a terrifying alternate dimension known as the Upside Down — unleashed after a secretive human experimentation facility opens a gateway between worlds.

The show stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Joseph Quinn.

The shoot for the final season wrapped up in December 2024. The show is available for streaming on Netflix.