Javed Akhtar. Pics/AFP, Yogen Shah, Instagram

Poetry for justice

Veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar described poetry as the “language of justice” and “vocal cords of society” while receiving the Namdeo Dhasal Samashti Award at the Samashti Arts and Literature Festival in Mumbai recently. He stressed the need to produce poets across the globe and emphasised that poetry’s inherent values are equality and justice. Akhtar said, “People who listen to poetry of romance do not know that poetry is not only the language of love, but it is also the language of justice”, and added that a great poet is one who speaks of justice.

Winner, winner, chicken dinner

(From left) Sanjeev Kapoor, Gaurav Khanna, Farah Khan, Ranveer Brar

Gaurav Khanna has been crowned the winner of Celebrity MasterChef. Reacting to the win, he expressed his desire to open his own restaurant and thanked his mentors on the show. He said, “Winning Celebrity MasterChef feels absolutely surreal. It’s been an honour to compete with such wonderful and hardworking co-contestants.” Chef Ranveer Brar, one of the judges, praised Gaurav’s commitment to growth and learning, saying, “Gaurav truly stood out in this journey. He surprised us time and again with his exceptional culinary skills.” While Farah Khan added, “So proud of him. He made us dishes that were so out of this world.”