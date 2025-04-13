Hrithik Roshan to join War 2 set by April-end post injury, director shoots small patch in Mazgaon Docks

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

Hiccups are a given when making a big-budget actioner. Just in March, Hrithik Roshan suffered a major injury while shooting a dance sequence with Jr NTR for the Ayan Mukerji-directed War 2. The accident stalled the shoot for over a month. While Roshan is on track for a speedy recovery, the director recently canned a brief patch sequence near Mazgaon Docks with the rest of the cast.

“The patch shoot was carried out with body doubles and junior artistes. Hrithik is still in recovery, undergoing regular movement training and physiotherapy,” reveals an insider. The source adds, “He’s expected to resume filming towards the end of April once he gets a go-ahead from his medical team.” Mukerji is working closely with the team to restructure the remaining schedule around Roshan’s recovery. “Ayan’s back with a laser focus,” shares the source.

Since the delay in March, Mukerji and his team have used the downtime to lock post-production on the completed portions and fine-tune upcoming sequences. A source says, “The makers are confident about wrapping the film by May. There’s a tight turnaround ahead, but YRF [Yash Raj Films] is used to managing massive schedules. Hrithik is being monitored closely, and the dance scenes will resume only when he’s 100 per cent fit. The film will be released as scheduled on August 14.”

When Hrithik went above and beyond

In 2012: Before filming Krrish 3 (2013), Hrithik Roshan had a double slipped disc—so much so that filmmaker-father Rakesh Roshan considered dropping the film entirely.

In 2013: Hrithik Roshan suffered a head injury while performing stunts for Bang Bang (2014), which resulted in a subdural haematoma (a blood clot in the brain).

In early 2016: While shooting for Mohenjo Daro (2016), Hrithik Roshan sprained his ankle, tearing two ligaments, during a hand-to-hand combat sequence.