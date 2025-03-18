Breaking News
Ayan Mukerji requests paparazzi to ‘not ask for a better shot’ from celebs at father Deb Mukerji’s prayer meet

Updated on: 18 March,2025 09:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

From Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Anupam Kher to Sham Kaushal and Aditya Roy Kapur, everyone was snapped at the prayer meet ceremony of Deb Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji requests paparazzi to ‘not ask for a better shot’ from celebs at father Deb Mukerji’s prayer meet

Celeb's at Deb Mukerji's prayer meet. Pic/Yogen Shah

Ayan Mukerji’s father, Deb Mukerji, passed away a few days back, and it was a shock for the industry. Today, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji held a prayer meet, which was attended by several Bollywood personalities. From Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Anupam Kher to Sham Kaushal and Aditya Roy Kapur, everyone was snapped at the prayer meet ceremony.


At the prayer meet, Ayan Mukerji met the paparazzi and requested them not to force actors for a better shot if they couldn't get one. Ayan took a moment to speak with the photographers gathered outside the venue and shared, “I just felt like there would be a lot of commotion inside. It’s a prayer meet—it’s quite personal. If you feel you are not getting better shots, then I am sorry, but I think, for us, this will be a better arrangement today."


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)


He added, “We didn’t have that kind of space here. There will be some shlokas inside. If there are too many photographers, then it will get very noisy. So please understand a little bit for today. I understand, but you guys also understand a bit today. This is a very personal event for us. It’s not like Durga Puja. It’s very different for us today. We will share some visuals with you later. Thank you.”

Deb Mukerji passed away on March 14. After his demise, Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji penned heartfelt posts for their beloved uncle.

About Ayan Mukerji's father, Deb Mukerji

Deb Mukerji was also the uncle of actress Kajol. His brother, Joy Mukherjee, was an actor, while another brother, Shomu Mukherjee, was married to Tanuja.
He had acted in several films in the 1960s and 1970s, beginning his career with films like Lal Patthar (1971), Adhikar (1971), and Ek Bar Mooskura Do (1972). More recently, in the 1990s, he appeared in films like King Uncle (1993), and his last theatrical appearance was in Kaminey (2009).

He was also instrumental in organizing the popular North Bombay Sarvajanik Durga Puja Pandal, one of Mumbai’s largest Durga Puja celebrations, which attracted several Bollywood celebrities every year.

Deb Mukerji's funeral took place at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai.

