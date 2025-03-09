Breaking News
GBS outbreak: 12th death in Pune, tainted water found
Mumbai: Kurla gaothan residents rally against ‘slum’ tag
Mumbai: Malvani woman booked for honey trap
Mumbai: Restricted platform tickets to be sold this week
Mid-Day Impact | Let there be light! MMRDA finally pays Rs 8 lakh bill for Naigaon ROB
shot-button
Women`s Day Women`s Day
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kajol meets her younger self this Womens Day She ordered a latte I ordered an

Kajol meets her younger self this Women's Day: 'She ordered a latte, I ordered an...'

Updated on: 09 March,2025 08:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

A few days back, Kajol wished her sister and actress Tanishaa Mukerji on her birthday through a heartfelt social media post

Kajol meets her younger self this Women's Day: 'She ordered a latte, I ordered an...'

Picture Courtesy/Kajol's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Kajol meets her younger self this Women's Day: 'She ordered a latte, I ordered an...'
x
00:00

Actress Kajol celebrated Women's Day 2025 in a unique way. She decided to meet her younger self on this special occasion. 


Dropping an adorable video compilation of herself, Kajol penned on her IG, "Met my younger self for coffee today...She ordered a latte, I ordered an americano...She had a book in her hand and one in her bag ...I had a Kindle...She was loud and strong, I was loud and gentler. She wore her jeans and t-shirt and looked at my jeans in wonder... She was blind to the looks of awe she got, I smiled at how people seemed to smile when they heard her laugh...She asked me how I had become as beautiful as my mother and grandmother? I answered it took me that long to see myself that way..."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)


Her post reflected how the diva has grown into herself over the years.

Every line of the beautiful caption showed a different side of Kajol's wholesome personality.

A few days back, Kajol wished her sister and actress Tanishaa Mukerji on her birthday through a heartfelt social media post.

The 'My Name Is Khan' actress dropped an adorable birthday message wishing her baby sister the best for the future. Kajol shared a racy shot of Tanishaa on her IG, where she was seen flaunting her curves in a sexy yellow outfit.

“Another year older but let’s agree to stay the same age forever .. 10 and 6! Wish u the mostest and the bestest forever ..", Kajol captioned the post.

Work-wise, Kajol will next be a part of Kayoze Irani's directorial "Sarzameen". The drama will also see Ibrahim Ali Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles, along with others.

Over and above this, Kajol's lineup further includes Charan Tej Uppalapati's "Maharagni- Queen of Queens". The project will see Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, and Jisshu Sengupta in crucial roles.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kajol Women’s Day bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK