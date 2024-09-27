Breaking News
Mumbai: DUI cases up six-fold
Mumbai: This 45-feet drain brought Central Railway to halt; watch video
Mumbai rain updates: Why live alerts were delayed; watch video
Badlapur encounter: Akshay Shinde’s kin seeks protection after receiving threats
Navi Mumbai: Missing for seven hours, elderly couple reunited with family
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Four held for raping Pune girl they met on social media crime uncovered during college talk

Maharashtra: Four held for raping Pune girl they met on social media; crime uncovered during college talk

Updated on: 27 September,2024 11:04 AM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The accused allegedly sexually assaulted the teenager separately at different places in the city between April and September; the incident came to light during a session on sexual offences against children organised in the college

Maharashtra: Four held for raping Pune girl they met on social media; crime uncovered during college talk

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Four held for raping Pune girl they met on social media; crime uncovered during college talk
x
00:00

The police have said that two men aged between 20 and 22 years were arrested and two minors detained on charges of raping a 16-year-old Pune girl studying in a Pune college, whom they befriended on social media, reported news agency PTI.


The four accused had met the Pune girl on social media but they do not know each other personally, according to the police, reported PTI.


The accused allegedly sexually assaulted the teenager separately at different places in the city between April and September, they said on Thursday.


The incident came to light during a session on sexual offences against children organised in the college, reported PTI.

During the discussion, a girl student looked depressed and when she was taken into confidence, she told counsellors about the 16-year-old Pune girl, who is her friend, and the ordeal she was going through, reported PTI.

"Later, an investigation revealed the victim had met the four individuals, who are not known to each other, on social media platforms and she was allegedly raped by them on separate occasions," a woman police official told PTI.

She said videos were also made of the minor, and hence the IT Act has been invoked in the case.

"We have registered a case against the four accused, among whom two are minors (age not disclosed), who have been detained. The other accused (aged 20 to 22 years) have been placed under arrest and further probe was on," the officer added, reported PTI.

They have been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section concerning rape, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

FIR registered against 11 over child marriage

Meanwhile, the Thane city police have registered an FIR against 11 persons, including a 31-year-old woman from Pune, over the illegal marriage of her minor daughter, an official said on Friday, reported PTI.

The 13-year-old girl was married to a man from Mumbra near Thane on August 8 despite objections from the teenager's father, the official said, reported PTI.

The girl's father first approached the Child Welfare Officer and the FIR was registered on September 25 on his directions, reported PTI.

The 11 individuals, including the man who married the minor and his relatives, have been booked under the Prevention of Child Marriage Act, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Crime News maharashtra pune india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK