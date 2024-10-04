The gang rape was allegedly committed in the Bopdev Ghat area around 11 pm on Thursday; another official from Kondhwa police station said that the incident took place at an isolated place and the trio also assaulted the woman's male friend

The police on Friday said that a 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three persons on the outskirts of Pune, while her male was assaulted, reported news agency PTI.

The gang rape was allegedly committed in the Bopdev Ghat area around 11 pm on Thursday, they said while sharing an update on the Pune gang rape.

According to the Kondhwa police, the woman had gone to the locality with a male friend, reported PTI.

"As per preliminary details, the woman and her male friend had gone to the Bopdev Ghat area on Thursday late night where three unknown people allegedly raped her," a senior official from Pune police said while sharing an update on the Pune gang rape, reported PTI.

He said ten police teams have been formed to trace those behind the alleged gang rape.

Another official from Kondhwa police station said that the incident took place at an isolated place and the trio also assaulted the woman's male friend.

Following the incident, NCP-SCP working president Supriya Sule said that it was a very infuriating incident and questioned the safety of women in Pune and across the state.

She further criticised the state home department for not taking any action to stop such incidents.

"Very infuriating! What is going on in Pune? The incident of gang rape of a girl in Bopdev Ghat has come to light. Incidents of violence against women are continuously increasing in Pune and across the state. The home department does not seem to be doing anything to stop these incidents. Unfortunately, it has to be said that Maharashtra is not safe for women. The government should arrest the accused in the said incident and take strict action against them," Sule said in a post in X.

NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar said that there is a lot of anger among people due to increasing atrocities on women.

"The government started the Ladki Behan Yojana to help women. Women are benefiting from this. On one hand, there is the Ladki Behan Yojana and on the other hand, there are atrocities on women. On one hand, there is an attempt to provide financial assistance to women through the Ladki Behan Yojana and on the other hand, there is a lot of anger among the people due to the increasing atrocities on women," Pawar said.

