The Pune Police in Maharashtra arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly raping his 11-year-old daughter, an official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

The police said that the incident came to light after the authorities of the school, where the girl studies, learnt about the sexual assault on the minor.

The school principal approached the police and a rape case was registered against the girl's father under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was arrested on Wednesday, according to the PTI.

"The accused used to allegedly show obscene videos to his daughter and had raped her," said an official from Warje police station in Pune, as per the PTI.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3 ) Sambhaji Kadam said the accused was produced in a court on Wednesday and was remanded in police custody for four days.

Driver of school van held for sexually assaulting two six-year-old girl students in Pune

In an another incident, the police in Pune arrested the driver of a school van for allegedly sexually assaulting two six-year-old girl students in Pune city of , an official said on Thursday, the PTI reported on Thursday.

The incident took place on September 30 on board the van when the schoolgirls were returning home after attending the school in Wanwadi area of the city, he said.

"The accused allegedly touched the private parts of both the victims when they were returning home from the school. One of the girl students later narrated the incident to her mother, who then informed the school authorities," the official from the Wanwadi police station said, the news agency reported.

A police complaint was then lodged and the accused driver, identified as Sanjay Reddy, was booked and arrested under sections 64 (punishment for rape) and 65 (2) (punishment for rape on woman under twelve years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In August, a sweeper allegedly sexually assaulted two four-year-old girls in a school at Badlapur in Thane district, sparking massive protests. The accused, Akshay Shinde, was later arrested. He was killed in an alleged shoot-out with police on September 23.

(with PTI inputs)