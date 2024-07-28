Complaint filed by animal lovers highlights management’s refusal to allow feeders to enter gates

Over 40 dogs are present inside the NESCO gates

Listen to this article Mumbai: Security guard, NESCO employee booked for deaths of 26 stray dogs x 00:00

The Vanrai police have booked a security guard and a management employee of NESCO exhibition grounds for allegedly causing the deaths of over 26 stray dogs by preventing feeders from entering the premises to provide food and medical assistance. According to police sources, members of the NGO Pure Animal Lover (PAL) and animal lovers claimed in their complaint that they had been regularly feeding and taking stray dogs to vets around the NESCO premises.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, four security guards, including one named Maurya, and a management employee named Minni (second name not known), stopped them from entering to feed more than 40 stray dogs living there. As a result of starvation and lack of medical attention, over 26 dogs died.



A dog being fed inside the premises of NESCO

In a statement to the Vanrai police, Mehek Sharma said she and her husband tried to speak with the management, including a security guard, but they refused to comply with any animal welfare rules. A couple of PAL members, along with the complainants, met with the NESCO manager. Although the manager initially agreed to consult with the management for a solution and allow feeding, they later denied feeders entry into NESCO.

Sharma, with the help of the PAL team—including Roshan Pathak (PAL legal advisor) & VP Human Rights Commission, Maharashtra), AWO Kamlesh Sawlaji Advocate Preeti Salaskar; Kajal Rajani; Saurabh Karanje (PAL activist & member), and Rakesh Mukka (PAL coordinator)—filed the complaint.



Animal lovers were barred from feeding these dogs

“Based on the complaint of Sharma and the PAL Foundation for Animals (an NGO), we have registered an FIR against the security guard and management employee of NESCO under Sections 325 (mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming, or rendering useless any animal), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), and 11(1)(i) (animal cruelty act) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita,” an officer said. “We will summon the accused persons and record their statements for further investigation,” he added.