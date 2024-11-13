Cyber fraudsters pose as Telecom Regulatory Authority of India officials, duping victim of Rs 3 lakh

Fraudsters claimed a new SIM card had been issued using her Aadhaar details. Representation pic

A woman deputy engineer working at MHADA fell victim to cyber fraud and lost Rs 3 lakh as part of “fake investigation”. According to police sources, the victim, a resident of Sion, received a call while at work on Friday (November 8). The fraudsters initially posed as representatives from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The caller informed the woman, 41, that a new SIM card had been issued using her Aadhaar details, which are allegedly being used to send obscene messages nationwide. Threatening to block her number, the fraudsters claimed a cybercrime investigation had been launched based on several complaints and then transferred the call to an alleged cybercrime officer.

The supposed cyber officer, identifying himself with a Maharashtra Cyber Police batch number (MCB: 32569), then contacted the victim on WhatsApp video call, making a digital arrest. He instructed her not to move or answer any other calls during the investigation.

The supposed officer then asserted that they had been working on a Rs 300 crore money laundering case involving a woman named Pooja Mhatre. He told the victim that her bank account was linked to transactions worth Rs 26.28 lakh that occurred years ago.

The fraudster then sent her a suspicious link—https://mumbalpolicegovin.ougd.top/app/—and instructed her to enter details under “MSVA 0710.” Upon entering information, the woman was shocked to see her name and photo listed among the accused persons, alongside images and details of others.

Claiming that she would be arrested unless she fully cooperated, the fraudsters then demanded her bank account details and instructed her to transfer funds to an “RBI-linked account”, promising she would get her money back within a week post-verification.

Under pressure and fearing arrest, the victim transferred Rs 3 lakh through various transactions to the UPI number. Realising that she had been duped, the woman approached the Kherwadi police station and filed a complaint.

“We have registered a case under sections 308, 319(2), 336(3), 340(2), 3(5), and sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act against unknown persons. Further investigation is underway,” said a police officer.

The officer further urged the public to remain vigilant against cyber fraud and alleged ‘digital arrests’. “Do not engage with such calls, as the police do not conduct investigations through video calls,” the officer said, adding that one must report suspicious calls immediately by calling cyber helpline number 1930.