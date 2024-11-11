Jamtara to Rajasthan: Cyber fraud hubs shift as villages resist law enforcement

With cyber fraud activities rising in Rajasthan, law enforcement faces increased resistance in arresting suspects, as entire villages are reportedly involved. Police reveal how villages like Bharatpur and cities like Jodhpur and Jaipur are operating as centers of online fraud, utilizing mule accounts and evading capture with local support

Sixteen cyber criminal suspects from Rajasthan have been arrested this year. Representation pic

Following stringent action by local authorities against cyber fraud in Jamtara, Jharkhand, not a single arrest has been made from the state in cyber crime cases this year. However, officials report a notable trend of cyber crime activity in certain villages of Rajasthan. The Cyber Crime Unit, which arrested five cyber criminals in 2022, has already detained around 16 suspects from Rajasthan this year. These figures exclude arrests by local police stations across the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials claim that villages in Rajasthan are increasingly becoming hubs for cyber fraud, and they face significant challenges in making arrests because entire villages are often involved in these crimes.

Explaining the trend, Cyber Crime officials state that since 2022, they have arrested 680 online fraud suspects. Among these, 287 were apprehended in Maharashtra, which leads the statistics, followed by 56 arrests in Uttar Pradesh, 41 in Gujarat, and 36 in Rajasthan. Notably, no arrests have been made in Jamtara this year, although in 2023, 12 suspects were detained from Jharkhand.

Girls in these areas are married off to those earning significant amounts from cybercrime. Representation pic

“We have observed that states like Gujarat, UP, and Maharashtra do not have specific hubs or organised crime syndicates involved in cyber fraud. However, the situation in Rajasthan is different. In many cases, we found that entire villages were engaged in fraud. Officers visiting these areas often face resistance, as villagers refuse to cooperate,” an official from the Cyber Crime Cell explained.

Another officer added, “Compared to previous years, we are increasingly arresting suspects from Rajasthan. Our investigations have revealed that villages like Bharatpur, Nuh, and Mehwar, as well as cities like Jodhpur and Jaipur, are involved in cybercrimes. These groups are interlinked and alert each other daily.”

According to the police, entire villages have sometimes been implicated in cyber fraud schemes. “We have noticed that many young people in these villages treat cyber fraud as a full-time occupation. Even girls in these areas are married off to individuals earning significant amounts from cybercrime,” said an officer.

In villages like Bharatpur, Mehwar, and Nuh, suspects are involved in calling victims, while those from Jodhpur and Jaipur create mule accounts. “We found that villagers make the fraudulent calls, while accounts are maintained in the cities. Withdrawals often occur at city ATMs. Our investigations have shown that these two groups are interconnected,” said an officer.

For example, Kalachowki police arrested a suspect in March for allegedly extorting a victim. “The accused told the victim he could arrange for call girls and then extorted money. We filed an FIR and, through technical investigation, discovered that the suspect was operating from Bankoda, a village in Rajasthan,” police told mid-day.

Technical investigations revealed that the fraudster had withdrawn money from an ATM. Police obtained CCTV footage from the bank and identified the suspect as Mahindra Patidar. “Patidar operated in the Adivasi area of Bankoda, and the locals were uncooperative, making our investigation challenging. After checking more than 70 hotels, we finally nabbed him. We posed as Zomato delivery agents to confirm his address. He was the main accused,” the police explained.

Patidar typically extorted small amounts, between R500 and R1,000, to build trust. “He admitted to extorting R500 from a victim by offering to arrange a call girl. We seized three mobile phones and nine SIM cards and dismantled his cyber fraud ring,” said the police.

According to the Cyber Cell and local police, apprehending suspects in these areas is difficult due to lack of cooperation from villagers. “We have about 3-10 minutes to arrest the suspect. Locals often alert others that police from out of state are present, and soon the whole village gathers around the suspect’s house. We have also encountered instances where village women try to shield the men from arrest. In some Rajasthan villages, our officers have faced violent resistance,” an officer said.

680

No. of online fraud arrests across states since ’22

36

No. of fraudsters arrested in Rajasthan since 2022

Villages notorious for cyber fraud

Police report that villages in this area operate call centres to scam victims under various pretexts. “There is a high chance that cyber frauds committed by these villages go unreported as they involve small amounts of money,” said the police. They explained that the fraudsters run small call centres and deceive victims by offering fake services, such as doctor appointments, assistance with electricity bills, or services for Army personnel.

Bharatpur: According to police sources quoted, villagers here deceive victims by offering fake insurance or by scamming people on OLX and similar apps.

Jaipur and Jodhpur: Police indicate that fraudsters in these areas are involved in creating fake accounts, where funds are deposited and later withdrawn from ATMs in these regions.

Reasons why villagers commit cyber frauds

1. Quick money

2. Unemployment

3. Local support

How to save yourself from online fraud

“As cyber threats evolve, safeguarding your digital identity is paramount. Stay vigilant, protect your personal information, and report any suspicious activity. Together, we can create a safer digital space for everyone. We request citizens to contact the 1930 helpline in case of cyber frauds,” said DCP Crime Datta Nalawde while speaking to mid-day.

CYBER HELPLINE NUMBER:1930