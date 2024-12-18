Fraudsters hold couple hostage, loot them of Rs 1.33 crore before woman chances on a story in a newspaper on a similar fraud

The caller falsely informed the woman that her bank account and linked mobile number were implicated in a R500-crore bank fraud case. Representation pic/istock

Cyber Criminals held a senior citizen couple from Goregaon hostage in a ‘digital arrest’ for 10 days, siphoning off Rs 1.33 crore, before the woman stumbled upon a newspaper report about a similar scam and approached the police. The cybercriminals isolated the couple from family and neighbours under false allegations of involvement in a Rs 500-crore money laundering and terrorism case. The couple, both retired employees of a leading government bank, lost their entire savings to the fraud. The woman had opted for voluntary retirement (VRS).

During the 10 days of digital arrest, the scammers duped the couple, siphoning Rs 1.33 crore from the woman’s savings accounts. On November 19 the situation escalated when the scammers pressured her to break her R35-lakh fixed deposit (FD), claiming it was necessary until the so-called investigation concluded. When she visited her bank to withdraw the FD, she was asked to return after the state elections due to a staff shortage. Upon returning home, she read a newspaper article about similar cases of “digital arrest,” which raised her suspicions. Acting swiftly, she dialled the 1930 cybercrime helpline and approached the North Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police.



According to official data from the Mumbai Cyber Cell, as of October 2024, around 102 cases of “digital arrest” have been reported. Representation pic/istock

Senior PI Suvarna Shinde and the Cyber Cell team counselled the woman. According to the North Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch, the scam targeting the senior citizen began in the first week of November. She received a call from an unknown number, with the caller claiming to be from RBI customer services. The caller falsely informed her that her bank account and linked mobile number were implicated in a R500-crore bank fraud case and that an investigation had been initiated against her. Officials revealed that the woman panicked upon hearing the accusation. “The moment cybercriminals realise that a person is panicking, they exploit the situation,” said an officer from the Cyber Cell.

According to the complainant’s statement, the fraudster sent her fake bank notices accusing her of money laundering and then connected her to another scammer impersonating a Hyderabad police officer. The “officer” insisted she join video calls and remain available at all times until the “investigation” was completed.

The woman told police that scammers repeatedly questioned her about a Canara Bank fraud and an SBI credit card—one she never owned. Despite her repeated denials, the fraudsters claimed they could not trust her statements and instructed her to transfer her funds to the “safe bank accounts” they provided. Out of fear, the woman complied and began transferring her savings.

Digital arrest

From November 11 to November 19, the woman was effectively kept under “digital arrest.” Even while sleeping, she was forced to remain on video calls. The woman informed her husband, who advised her not to involve their children.

Senior PI Suvarna Shinde said, “We are in the process of registering the FIR.” Shinde added, “We always advise citizens not to fall prey to such scams. No police force in the country puts individuals under ‘digital arrest.’ This is the first sign of a scam. Police never send arrest warrants via WhatsApp. If there’s a legitimate offence, police will approach your doorstep with assistance from the local police station. ”The rising cases of “digital arrest” scams since the beginning of the year have drawn the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, both of whom have emphasised the need to educate people about the increasingly sophisticated techniques used by cybercriminals. Recently, awareness drives were conducted, including one on the Kaun Banega Crorepati show hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan.

According to official data from the Mumbai Cyber Cell, as of October 2024, around 102 cases of “digital arrest” have been reported, with only 16 cases solved so far. The total amount involved in these cases exceeds R90 crore. Notably, this data pertains only to the Cyber Cell, which handles fraud cases involving amounts above Rs 10 lakh. Cases involving smaller amounts are investigated separately by local police, who maintain their own records.

mid-day reached out to the complainant in the case. The couple, who appeared visibly traumatised by the incident, requested anonymity. They said they would prefer not to inform their children to avoid causing unnecessary stress.

Expert Speak

An officer said, “Due to a lack of social life, many senior citizens are confined within the four walls of their homes. Either their children are living abroad or, in cases where they live together, the busy schedules of corporate life leave little time for parents. As a result, many senior citizens spend excessive time on their phones, particularly on social media, which makes them vulnerable to cyber fraud.”

He further added, “Though this case was unique, it highlights the need for children to educate their parents about cyber fraud, which is a growing concern. Even after being cheated, senior citizens often hesitate to inform their children, fearing reprimands or causing undue stress. Thankfully, in this case, the complainant showed courage and approached us, but many similar incidents go unreported.”

What is digital arrest?

According to the Mumbai Cyber Cell, there has been a significant rise in cases involving intimidation, blackmail, extortion, and “digital arrests” by cybercriminals posing as officials from law enforcement agencies such as the police, CBI, NCB, RBI, ED, and others. “Across the country, several victims have lost large sums of money to such criminals. This is an organised online economic crime, often operated by cross-border crime syndicates,” said an officer from the Cyber Cell.

Modus operandi

Initial Contact: Fraudsters typically call the victim and inform them that they have sent or are the intended recipient of a parcel containing illegal goods, drugs, fake passports, or other contraband.

False Accusations: In some cases, they claim that the victim’s relative or friend has been involved in a crime and are in custody.

Monetary Demand: The fraudsters demand money to “compromise” or resolve the case.

Digital Arrest: Unsuspecting victims are often subjected to a “digital arrest” and are forced to remain on video calls until the fraudsters’ demands are met.

Deceptive Setup: Fraudsters sometimes use studios designed to look like police stations or government offices and wear uniforms to appear legitimate.

What you can do

Complaints can be reported through the helpline number 1930 or on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal at https://cybercrime.gov.in/. Victims can also approach their local police station at the earliest.

Golden hours

Approach the police within two hours of making a transaction for them to take action and stop the transfer. Reporting the crime within the golden hours significantly increases the chances of recovering the funds.