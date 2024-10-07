Breaking News
Updated on: 07 October,2024 10:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

On October 5, 2024, officials from the Mumbai Police Cyber Helpline 1930 intervened in multiple cyber fraud cases, including the "Digital Arrest" scam, preventing a total loss of Rs 1,01,58,727

Representational Image

The Mumbai Police Cyber Helpline 1930 prevented fraudsters from stealing Rs 1,01,58,727 in the last 24 hours.


On October 5, 2024, officials from the Mumbai Police Cyber Helpline 1930 intervened in multiple cyber fraud cases, including the "Digital Arrest" scam, preventing a total loss of Rs 1,01,58,727.


This achievement highlights the ongoing efforts of the Mumbai Police to safeguard citizens from cybercrimes. In 2024, the Mumbai Police Cyber Helpline 1930 saved Rs 114 crores.


