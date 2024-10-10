Mumbai Police cybercrime cell inspector Mangesh Bhor said in 2024 alone the 1930 cyber helpline of Mumbai Police has saved a total amount of Rs.114 crore, adding that the citizens are urged to report cyber frauds.

Representative image

Mumbai Police recently came across a complaint where a businessman from the western suburbs of the city was defrauded of Rs 80 lakh and was asked to be isolated for around 24 hours, for a crime he did not commit after being told over a call that he was under ‘digital arrest’. Shocked, upon learning about the lesser-known term, the man kept doing as the fraudsters asked him to do and ended up transferring over Rs 80 lakh to them in just 24 hours.