Mumbai’s cyber police are intensifying their efforts to tackle rising online scams like stock market fraud and fake arrests, training officers and collaborating with tech platforms to safeguard citizens from digital threats.

Mumbai’s cyber police are bolstering their efforts to combat the surge in online fraud, focusing on scams like stock market investment fraud and “fake arrest” schemes, which target unsuspecting individuals through various digital platforms. The following scams have been identified as prominent threats.

Stock market investment fraud

Luring victims:

Fraudsters are enticing individuals with online trading courses, seminars, and mentorship programmes, using social media platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, and live broadcasts to reach potential targets.

False representation:

These scammers often pose as representatives or employees of government-registered Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs). They persuade victims to download applications that claim to allow them to purchase shares, subscribe to IPOs, and access institutional account benefits—all without requiring an official trading or Demat account.

Deceptive practices:

Often, fraudsters use mobile numbers registered under fake names to execute these schemes, making it harder to trace their operations.

Digital arrest fraud

The “fake arrest” scam preys on people’s fear of legal trouble, with cybercriminals posing as law enforcement.

How it works

Initial contact:

The scam usually starts with a phone call or email from someone pretending to be police, often using official language and spoofed caller ID to appear credible.

False allegations:

The victim is falsely accused of crimes like money laundering or drug trafficking, and may be shown fake evidence to make it believable.

Threat of arrest:

The scammer claims an arrest warrant has been issued, warning that officers will come to the victim’s location unless they comply. The scammer introduces a "digital arrest," requiring the victim to stay online on a video call, where they may even show fake police station visuals. Some victims are told to book a hotel room and remain “under digital arrest” for 24-48 hours.

Payment demand:

To avoid “arrest” the victim is pressured to pay immediately, often through wire transfers, prepaid debit cards, or cryptocurrency.

Intimidation tactics:

Threats of violence or further legal trouble are used to push for fast compliance.

Once the victim pays, the scammer disappears, sometimes reappearing to demand more money or make additional threats.

How is the cyber police being trained?

According to sources, Mumbai police conduct regular training on cybercrime for officers, covering topics like cyber law and forensic techniques. In the last 2.5 years, they’ve held 310 sessions with 8,000 officers. They also publish standard operating procedures, hold webinars, and coordinate with banks, social media platforms, and internet providers. Over 30,000 cybercriminal phone numbers have been blocked in the past 3.5 years.