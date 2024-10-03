Mohammad Azharuddin was asked to depose before the federal agency at its office here on October 3 and get his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said

Mohammad Azharuddin. File pic

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned former Indian cricket captain and Congress politician Mohammad Azharuddin for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the Hyderabad Cricket Association, official sources said Thursday.

The 61-year-old former Member of Parliament was asked to depose before the federal agency at its office here on October 3 and get his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

However, the former cricketer has sought more time from the agency.

The probe is related to alleged financial irregularities in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) in which the ED had conducted searches in November last year.

Azharuddin's role during his tenure as the HCA president is under the scanner of the agency, the sources said.

There was no immediate response from him.

The money laundering case stems from three FIRs and charge sheets filed by the Telangana anti-corruption bureau (ACB) for alleged criminal misappropriation of funds of the HCA to the tune of Rs 20 crore.

The charge sheets contain allegations of serious irregularities in the procurement of DG sets, fire fighting systems and canopies for the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium constructed in Uppal, Hyderabad," the ED had earlier in a statement.

As per the police charge sheets, despite deadlines, several works were delayed inordinately leading to escalated costs and budget enhancements and corresponding losses to the HCA.

It was found that the office bearers of the HCA, including its then secretary, president and vice-president and others, in collusion with private parties, "arbitrarily" got various tenders and works allotted to preferred vendors/contractors at higher than market rates without following proper tender processes and in many cases even before the receipt of quotations, the agency had alleged.

Advance payments were made to many contractors but no work was done by them, it added.

The ED had said its raids undertaken last year led led to the seizure of digital devices, "incriminating" documents and "unaccounted" cash of Rs 10.39 lakh, it said.

