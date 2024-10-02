The Sarpanch was held on Tuesday at the Gram Panchayat office when she was allegedly accepting the bribe, and a case was registered against her at Tirora police station

A woman sarpanch from Gondia district in Maharashtra was nabbed by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting a Rs 5,000 bribe, an official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

She had allegedly demanded bribe for releasing the honorarium of a Gram Panchayat worker, officials said.

According to the PTI, the complainant, who works as a Rozgar Sewak, had requested the sarpanch of Indora village to sign the cheque for his honorarium totalling Rs 53,200 accumulated over the last four months.

The Sarpanch allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 from the complainant to sign the cheque, prompting him to approach the Anti-Corruption Bureau, a senior official said.

The Sarpanch was held on Tuesday at the Gram Panchayat office when she was allegedly accepting the bribe, and a case was registered against her at Tirora police station.

Two forest officials held for accepting bribe in Palghar district

Meanwhile, in an another incident, last month, two forest officials from Maharashtra's Palghar district were arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe from a complainant after threatening to take action against him, the ACB had earlier said, reported the PTI.

The ACB official said the complainant, who owns a chawl along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, was changing the entrance to his property in the opposite direction for easy access, but the two officials accused him of encroaching upon forest land, the news agency reported.

According to the PTI, one of the suspect who was identified as Pannalal Dinkar Beldar (35), is a forest guard and the second official, identified as Pankaj Shantaram Saner (45), is a ranger, said Harshal Chavan, deputy superintendent of police of ACB in Palghar district.

One of the suspects on September 16 demanded Rs 2,40,000 from the complainant to not act against him. He paid Rs 90,000 to the suspect duo the same day, said the official.

The complainant then approached the ACB, which laid a trap and nabbed the two on Thursday after the suspect allegedly accepted Rs 40,000 as part of the bribe, he said, the PTI reported.

The Valiv police have booked the two under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added, as per the PTI.

