The police has asked him to appear immediately and record his statement in the matter, police officials said

Ranveer Allahbadia. Pic/Instagram

India's Got Latent row: Mumbai Police issues third summon to Ranveer Allahbadia

Mumbai Police issued third summon to podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia in connection with the India's got latent row, the police officials said on Tuesday.

According to the police, Khar Police have issued a third summons to Ranveer Allahbadia in the India’s Got Latent case. The police has asked him to appear immediately and record his statement in the matter. He has been previously received two summons from the police but Allahbadia is still to appear before the investigators.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim protection from arrest to YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia, in connection with multiple FIRs filed against him across the country following his controversial remarks during his appearance on the show India’s Got Latent.

The court directed that no further FIRs should be registered based on the episode in question, while also advising Allahabadia to cooperate fully with the investigation.

Allahabadia has been at the centre of the controversy after triggering an uproar with offensive comments made during his guest appearance on India’s Got Latent.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Cyber has summoned podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia to record his statement on February 24 in connection with the India’s Got Latent row, the officials said on Monday.

"Earlier, Cyber officials had summoned Ranveer Allahbadia to appear before the police, but he didn't turn up. Now they have summoned him again to join the investigation on February 24," an official said.

Maharashtra cyber is investigating the case registered by it against podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia and others after he triggered a massive uproar with his crass remarks about parents on Samay Raina's show "India's Got Latent".

The Maharashtra cyber on Monday turned down comedian Samay Raina's request to record his statement via video conferencing and has summoned him to appear before it in Mumbai on February 18, the officials said on Monday.

Raina, who is currently in the USA, had requested the Maharashtra Cyber Cell to record his statement via video conferencing. However, the Cyber Cell denied his request, stating that he must appear in person, they said.

Maharashtra cyber is a cyber and information security division. It had earlier registered an FIR in the matter over Samay Raina's YouTube show, India's got latent.