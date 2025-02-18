The Supreme Court granted interim protection from arrest to YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia in connection with multiple FIRs filed against him. The Court also expressed displeasure over his controversial remarks on India’s Got Latent and imposed restrictions on his travel

File Pic

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim protection from arrest to YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia, in connection with multiple FIRs filed against him across the country following his controversial remarks during his appearance on the show India’s Got Latent. The court directed that no further FIRs should be registered based on the episode in question, while also advising Allahabadia to cooperate fully with the investigation.

Allahabadia has been at the centre of the controversy after triggering an uproar with offensive comments made during his guest appearance on India’s Got Latent. The Supreme Court took note of the remarks and expressed its displeasure, stressing that such behaviour must be condemned. The apex court remarked that individuals who think their popularity gives them the freedom to speak recklessly are undermining societal values, adding that the language used by Allahabadia was “dirty” and “vomited” from his mind.

The Court also imposed restrictions on Allahabadia’s movements, ordering him to deposit his passport with the police and stating that he cannot leave the country without the court's permission.

The plea for interim protection had been filed by Allahabadia after he faced multiple FIRs in connection with his controversial comments. The Maharashtra Cyber Department, Guwahati Police, and Jaipur Police have all filed complaints against him, and the cyber cell in Maharashtra has summoned him for questioning on February 24.

In its hearing, the Supreme Court questioned the lawyer representing Allahabadia about the boundaries of obscenity and vulgarity. It raised concerns about the disturbing nature of the statements made on the show, and noted that freedom of expression does not justify such behaviour, especially when it affects the sensibilities of society.

Previously, Allahabadia had sought the consolidation of the multiple FIRs filed against him, requesting that they be addressed in a single case. However, despite the interim protection, the Supreme Court emphasized that his actions were unacceptable, urging the public to be mindful of their speech and conduct.

As per ANI reports, the ongoing investigation into Allahabadia’s statements continues, with the police investigating his conduct further following the massive public backlash.

(With inputs from ANI)