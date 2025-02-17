Stand-up comedian Gaurav Kapoor has made an entire set based on the fiasco that left Ranveer Allahbadia in the centre of controversies

Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has been in the headlines for quite some time now for his offensive question asked to a contestant on comedian Samay Raina's show, India’s Got Latent. While this question by Ranveer brought him severe trolling, a few have found it a subject of comedy. Stand-up comedian Gaurav Kapoor has made an entire set based on the fiasco that left everyone sharing their opinions.

Gaurav Kapoor recently dropped a video of a part of his stand-up, where he was seen taking a hilarious dig at the India’s Got Latent controversy.

Gaurav Kapoor’s hilarious take on Latent controversy

Addressing the controversy in his act, Gaurav Kapoor remarked, “Arre bhai, kya bhasad hogayi yaar! Itni badi bhasad toh hai bhi nahi yaar. Ho gaya yaar, nikal gaya mooh se yaar." (This has become such a big mess when it really isn’t that big. It happened, he messed up, move on.)

“Mujhe gire hue insaan pe laat marna accha nahi lagta, par ek baar maar dete hain. Waise Ranveer jo bhai hain, 12 baje controversy hui, 2 baje apology de di. 2 ghante mein? Itni jaldi toh main apne papa ko sorry nahi bolta." (I don’t like to kick someone when they’re already down, but let’s do it this once. Ranveer apologized just two hours after the controversy erupted? I don’t even apologize to my dad that quickly!)," he further added.

While reacting to Ranveer's quick apology, he further said, “Abe ruk ja bhootni ke, lawyer ko thoda paisa dede. Baat kar le lawyer se, samajh le kya bolna hai." (Wait a minute! Pay a lawyer, talk to them first, and figure out what to say.)

Further, Gaurav pointed to Honey Singh as an example and, while referencing the rapper’s controversial songs Vol 1 and Vol 2, which Singh has consistently denied singing, said, “Honey Singh Delhi ka hai, ek baar bhi nahi mana. Sabko pata hai vo gana kisne gaya hai.”

Ranveer Allahbadia’s apology video

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has issued an apology following a series of controversial and offensive remarks made on the show India’s Got Latent.

In the video captioned, “I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s Got Latent. I’m sorry,” Ranveer said, “My comment wasn’t just inappropriate. It wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I’m just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform—obviously not. I’m not going to give any context, justification, or reasoning behind whatever happened. Just here for an apology. I personally had a lapse in judgment. Wasn’t cool on my part.”

He added, “The podcast is watched by people of all ages. Don’t want to be the kind of person that takes that kind of responsibility lightly. And family is the last thing that I would disrespect. I need to use this platform better. That’s been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to just get better. I’ve asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video. I hope you can forgive me as a human being.”