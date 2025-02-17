Breaking News
Tribunal awards Rs 16.62 lakh compensation to family of teenager killed in 2019
Maharashtra cabinet members, junior ministers get 'Y-plus' cover after review
State to develop research-oriented, employment-focused education system: Bhuse
'Ex-New India Cooperative Bank GM admits to paying builder Rs 70 crore'
HSC exams: 74 cheating cases reported in state
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Gaurav Kapoor takes a dig at Ranveer Allahabadias IGL controversy Honey Singh ek baar bhi nahi maana

Gaurav Kapoor takes a dig at Ranveer Allahabadia's IGL controversy: ‘Honey Singh ek baar bhi nahi maana...'

Updated on: 17 February,2025 10:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Stand-up comedian Gaurav Kapoor has made an entire set based on the fiasco that left Ranveer Allahbadia in the centre of controversies

Gaurav Kapoor takes a dig at Ranveer Allahabadia's IGL controversy: ‘Honey Singh ek baar bhi nahi maana...'

In Pic: Honey Singh

Listen to this article
Gaurav Kapoor takes a dig at Ranveer Allahabadia's IGL controversy: ‘Honey Singh ek baar bhi nahi maana...'
x
00:00

Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has been in the headlines for quite some time now for his offensive question asked to a contestant on comedian Samay Raina's show, India’s Got Latent. While this question by Ranveer brought him severe trolling, a few have found it a subject of comedy. Stand-up comedian Gaurav Kapoor has made an entire set based on the fiasco that left everyone sharing their opinions.


Gaurav Kapoor recently dropped a video of a part of his stand-up, where he was seen taking a hilarious dig at the India’s Got Latent controversy.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gaurav Kapoor (@gauravkpoor)


Gaurav Kapoor’s hilarious take on Latent controversy 

Addressing the controversy in his act, Gaurav Kapoor remarked, “Arre bhai, kya bhasad hogayi yaar! Itni badi bhasad toh hai bhi nahi yaar. Ho gaya yaar, nikal gaya mooh se yaar." (This has become such a big mess when it really isn’t that big. It happened, he messed up, move on.)

“Mujhe gire hue insaan pe laat marna accha nahi lagta, par ek baar maar dete hain. Waise Ranveer jo bhai hain, 12 baje controversy hui, 2 baje apology de di. 2 ghante mein? Itni jaldi toh main apne papa ko sorry nahi bolta." (I don’t like to kick someone when they’re already down, but let’s do it this once. Ranveer apologized just two hours after the controversy erupted? I don’t even apologize to my dad that quickly!)," he further added.

While reacting to Ranveer's quick apology, he further said, “Abe ruk ja bhootni ke, lawyer ko thoda paisa dede. Baat kar le lawyer se, samajh le kya bolna hai." (Wait a minute! Pay a lawyer, talk to them first, and figure out what to say.)

Further, Gaurav pointed to Honey Singh as an example and, while referencing the rapper’s controversial songs Vol 1 and Vol 2, which Singh has consistently denied singing, said, “Honey Singh Delhi ka hai, ek baar bhi nahi mana. Sabko pata hai vo gana kisne gaya hai.”

Ranveer Allahbadia’s apology video

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has issued an apology following a series of controversial and offensive remarks made on the show India’s Got Latent.

In the video captioned, “I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s Got Latent. I’m sorry,” Ranveer said, “My comment wasn’t just inappropriate. It wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I’m just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform—obviously not. I’m not going to give any context, justification, or reasoning behind whatever happened. Just here for an apology. I personally had a lapse in judgment. Wasn’t cool on my part.”

He added, “The podcast is watched by people of all ages. Don’t want to be the kind of person that takes that kind of responsibility lightly. And family is the last thing that I would disrespect. I need to use this platform better. That’s been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to just get better. I’ve asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video. I hope you can forgive me as a human being.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

yo yo honey singh Ranveer Allahbadia Samay Raina Entertainment News bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK