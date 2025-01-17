In passenger operations, the Mumbai Division ran 5,765 mail/express trains in December 2024, a 2.7 per cent increase compared to 5,615 trains during the same period last year

The Mumbai Division of Central Railway has achieved its highest-ever monthly container rake loading, marking a significant milestone in December 2024, CR said in an official statement on Friday.

The Central Railway said its Mumbai division loaded 718 container rakes during the month, surpassing the previous record of 681 rakes in November 2024. This remarkable achievement contributed to a total freight loading of 1.98 million tonnes for December, with a cumulative loading of 16.94 million tonnes recorded for the financial year up to December 2024.

Freight performance saw a daily average of 1,543 wagons loaded in December 2024, breaking the earlier record of 1,535 wagons per day set in March 2024. The division also maintained a strong year-to-date average of 1,457 wagons loaded daily. Additionally, the division averaged 106.06 freight trains interchanged per day during December.

These achievements reflect the sustained efforts of the Mumbai Division to enhance its operational efficiency and meet both freight and passenger needs.

Western Railway announces additional train services for Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025

Western Railway has announced special train arrangements to facilitate participants attending the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025, scheduled for Sunday, 19th January 2025.

In a circular issued by the Divisional Office at Mumbai Central, three additional EMU (Electric Multiple Unit) services will be operational in the early hours of the marathon day. These special trains have been introduced to provide seamless travel for marathon participants and ensure convenient connectivity across various stations, WR said.

Details of special train services:

Special train 1

Start Time: 2:15 AM (Virar Station)

Stops Include: Nalla Sopara (2:21), Vasai Road (2:26), BYR (2:37), Mira Road (2:42), DIC (2:46), Borivali (2:50), Kandivli (2:54), and more.

Final Stop: Mahim at 3:26 AM.

Special train 2

Start Time: 3:05 AM (Borivali Station)

Stops Include: Kandivli (3:13), MDD (3:16), Goregaon (3:19), Ram Mandir (3:21), Andheri (3:29), and others.

Final Stop: Churchgate at 3:55 AM.

Special train 3

Start Time: 3:00 AM (Churchgate Station)

Stops Include: Marine Lines (3:05), Grant Road (3:11), MX (3:16), Lower Parel (3:19), PBHD (3:22), and more.

Final Stop: Bandra at 3:34 AM.