Mumbai Traffic Police has issued traffic arrangements for Tata Marathon 2025, with alternative routes for citizens travelling to and from the airport. The advisory will be in effect on 19th January from 3 am to 2 pm.

The Mumbai Traffic Police has announced special traffic arrangements for the Tata Marathon 2025, set to be held on 19th January across Greater Mumbai. The arrangements will remain in place from 3 am to 2 pm to ensure a smooth passage for marathon runners and to minimise disruption for commuters.

In view of #TataMarathon2025 organised on 19th January 2025 across in Greater Mumbai, following traffic arrangements have been done on the Marathon route from 3 am to 2 pm on 19th January 2025 to provide free way to runners.#MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/OhSQmIJkCl — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) January 17, 2025

Citizens travelling to and from the airport are advised to use the alternative routes provided by the traffic police to avoid inconvenience.

The Mumbai Traffic Police has urged residents and motorists to cooperate during the marathon to ensure the safety of participants and to contribute to the successful hosting of the event. Further updates and route maps can be accessed through the department’s advisories closer to the date.

Traffic advisory issued for Mumbai Marathon on January 19, check details

The Mumbai traffic police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of the TATA Mumbai Marathon, which is scheduled to be held on January 19. Traffic restrictions will be enforced on January 19 from 3 am to 1 pm on the Bandra Worli Sea link, the Coastal Road, Veer Nariman Road and Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road, which will have no entry due to the marathon.

“While a traffic advisory has been issued, ambulances carrying patients, fire brigade vehicles, and vehicles carrying essential supplies like milk, gas and vegetables will have free access,” an officer said.

The full marathon will begin at 5 am from CSMT and is expected to end near the OCS Junction at 12.30 pm. The half marathon and Police Cup run is expected to begin from Mahim Reti Bunder at 5 am and is expected to end near the OCS Junction at 9.10 am. The marathon will have special categories for people with disabilities and senior citizens. According to the police, there will be no entry to the Bandra Worli Sea Link, Coastal Road, M G Road, Veer Nariman Point, Madam Cama Road, D N Road, Cooperage Road, Pandita Ramabai Marg, Thadani Road and Worli Dairy. Drivers can use alternative routes such as the Kala Ghoda Junction, Regal Junction, Churchgate Junction, Murli Devera Chowk, NCPA, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Worli Koliwada, Sasmira Marg and Mahim Junction. Central Mumbai >> Bandra Worli Sea Link (northbound)

>> Dr Annie Besant Road, from Narayan Hardikar Junction to Century Junction (northbound)

>> S V S Road (Cadel Road), from Mahim Junction to Yes Bank

>> S V S Road, from Century Junction to Mahim church No-parking zones South Mumbai

>> J S S Road, from Shamaldas Gandhi Road Junction to Metro Junction

>> M G Road, from Metro Junction to Hutatma Chowk

>> Shamaldas Gandhi Marg, from M K Road Junction to Alfred Junction

>> Veer Nariman Road Parking zones across the city >> Rajani Patel Marg

>> S V P Road

>> CR2/Inox Mall

>> Outside Vidhan Bhavan

>> Ballard pier

>> Vinay K Shah Marg

>> BMC paid parking at Altamount Road

>> BMC paid parking at Tata Garden, B D Road

>> Kurne Chowk to Deepak talkies, P B Marg (northbound and southbound)

>> Kurne Chowk to Worli Naka, G M Bhosale Marg (northbound and southbound)

>> Rakhangi Chowk to Wadacha Naka, Senapati Bapat Marg (northbound and southbound)

>> Shriram Mills Naka to Nehru Planetarium, Dainik Shivneri Road (northbound and southbound)

>> Rakhangi Junction to Mahalaxmi station, Dr E Moses Road (northbound and southbound)

>> Wadacha Naka to Shingate Master Chowk, N M Joshi Marg (northbound and southbound)

>> Shingate Master Chowk to Chinchpokali Station Junction, N M Joshi Marg (northbound and southbound)

>> Senapati Bapat Marg, Matunga Road Railway Station to Machimar Colony, Elphinstone Junction to Mahim Junction