Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025: Check complete pacer line-up for the landmark 20th edition

Renowned for attracting elite athletes from around the globe, this year's event promises fierce competition and the exciting prospect of new records
Participants take part in the Tata Mumbai Marathon in Mumbai (Pic: AFP)
The much-awaited Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025, a prestigious World Athletics Gold Label Race, is set to take place on January 19, marking its milestone 20th edition.
Defending men's champion, Ethiopian Hayle Lemi Berhanu, is aiming for a third consecutive victory after triumphs in 2023 and 2024. Should he succeed, Berhanu would become the first athlete in the marathon's two-decade history to claim a hat-trick of wins.
On the women's side, Ethiopia's Aberash Minsewo, the 2024 champion, returns to defend her title. Minsewo, who claimed victory on her marathon debut last year, faces a strong field of competitors eager to challenge her.
The 2025 edition will also feature a top-tier roster of pacers who will guide the runners through the grueling 42.195 km course. Among the men’s pacers are Belgium’s Thomas de Bock (2:10:17), Netherlands’ Luck Maas (2:11:47), and Kenya's debutant Peter Kwalia Kipsirat.
For the women, pacers like Tigist Memuye Gebeyahu (2:24:23) and Veronica Njeri Maina (2:24:46) will provide crucial support in maintaining a competitive race pace.
The marathon offers an impressive prize pool of USD 390,238, with substantial rewards for the top finishers. The winners in both the men's and women's categories will receive USD 50,000, along with additional bonuses for setting new course records. The current event records are held by Hayle Lemi Berhanu (2:07:32) and Anchialem Haymanot (2:24:15), both set in 2023.
Notably, 11 male and six female athletes competing in this year's race have personal bests faster than the existing course records.
Vivek Singh, Joint Managing Director of Procam International, expressed his excitement about the upcoming race, stating, "The return of champions like Berhanu and Minsewo highlights the growing global appeal of the Tata Mumbai Marathon. This year’s edition promises to be one of the most competitive yet."
Men's list and schedule
- Lemi Berhanu Hayle ETH/1994 02:04:33 GOLD ER HOLDER TMM
- Asrar Hiyrden Abderehman ETH/1999 02:04:43 ELITE
- Bazezew Asmare Belay ETH/1996 02:04:57 GOLD
- Philemon Rono Cherop KEN/1991 02:05:00 GOLD
- Kelkile Gezahegn Woldaregay ETH/1996 02:05:56 ELITE
- Abdi Fufa Nigassa ETH/1995 02:05:57 ELITE
- Merhawi Kesete WeldemaryamERI/1986 02:06:36 ELITE
- Kemal Husen Gebi ETH/2003 02:06:52 GOLD
- Birhan Nebebew Tesfaye ETH/1994 02:06:52 ELITE
- Berhane Tesfay Berhe ERI/1987 02:07:07 ELITE
- Abdi Ali Gelelchu Gelchu ETH/1997 02:07:15 ELITE
- Melese Kifle Dendir ETH/2000 02:11:07 ELITE
- Demeke Tesfaye Ademe ETH/2001 02:11:48 ELITE
- Silas Kiprotich Kirui KEN/1992 02:12:23 ELITE
- Bitew Ademe Endalew ETH/2000 02:18:41
- Weyifen Dejene Mulisa ETH/2004 DEBUT
- Haimanot Mossie Delele ETH/2003 DEBUT
Pacers
- Thomas de Bock BEL/1991 02:10:17 ELITE
- Luck Maas NED/1999 02:11:47 ELITE
- Bjorn Koreman NED/1991 02:10:32
- Alex Kipkorir Kibarus KEN/1993 02:15:14
- Cheruiyot Koech KEN/1994 DEBUT
- Abede Adissu Zewude ETH/2000 DEBUT
- Peter Kwalia Kipsirat KEN/1998 DEBUT
- Timothy Kibet Misoi KEN/1997 DEBUT
Women's list and schedule
- 101 Aberash Minsewo Belay ETH/2001 02:26:06 ELITE
- 102 Joyce Chepkemoi Tele KEN/1995 02:20:17 GOLD
- 103 Shitaye Eshete Habte ETH/1990 02:21:33 ELITE
- 104 Shuko Genemo Wote ETH/1995 02:21:35 GOLD
- 105 Tigist Getnet Belew ETH/2003 02:23:17 ELITE
- 106 Adanech Anbesa Feyisa ETH/1998 02:24:07 ELITE
- 107 Asimarech Naga Mengsitu ETH/2004 02:24:13 ELITE
- 108 Tigist Memuye Gebeyahu ETH/1994 02:24:23 ELITE
- 109 Ayantu Kumela Tadesse ETH/1996 02:24:29 ELITE
- 110 Veronica Njeri Maina KEN/1989 02:24:46 GOLD
- 111 Zinash Mekonnen Lema ETH/1996 02:24:55 ELITE
- 112 Emebet Niguse Mamo ETH/1999 02:25:25 ELITE
- 113 Nigsti Haftu Tesfay ETH/1999 02:25:37 ELITE
- 114 Aberash Demisse Korse ETH/1997 02:25:42 ELITE
- 115 Medina Deme Armino ETH/1997 02:26:01 ELITE
- 116 Aamelmal Birara Tagel ETH/2000 02:26:31 ELITE
- 117 Shewarge Alene Amare ETH/1994 02:27:26 ELITE
- 118 Birtukan Birhanu Abera ETH/1994 02:32:40 ELITE
- 119 Enyish Mengie Birkie ETH/2005 DEBUT