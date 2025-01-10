Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025: Check complete pacer line-up for the landmark 20th edition

Renowned for attracting elite athletes from around the globe, this year's event promises fierce competition and the exciting prospect of new records

Participants take part in the Tata Mumbai Marathon in Mumbai (Pic: AFP)

The much-awaited Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025, a prestigious World Athletics Gold Label Race, is set to take place on January 19, marking its milestone 20th edition.

Renowned for attracting elite athletes from around the globe, this year's event promises fierce competition and the exciting prospect of new records.

Defending men's champion, Ethiopian Hayle Lemi Berhanu, is aiming for a third consecutive victory after triumphs in 2023 and 2024. Should he succeed, Berhanu would become the first athlete in the marathon's two-decade history to claim a hat-trick of wins.

On the women's side, Ethiopia's Aberash Minsewo, the 2024 champion, returns to defend her title. Minsewo, who claimed victory on her marathon debut last year, faces a strong field of competitors eager to challenge her.

The 2025 edition will also feature a top-tier roster of pacers who will guide the runners through the grueling 42.195 km course. Among the men’s pacers are Belgium’s Thomas de Bock (2:10:17), Netherlands’ Luck Maas (2:11:47), and Kenya's debutant Peter Kwalia Kipsirat.

For the women, pacers like Tigist Memuye Gebeyahu (2:24:23) and Veronica Njeri Maina (2:24:46) will provide crucial support in maintaining a competitive race pace.

The marathon offers an impressive prize pool of USD 390,238, with substantial rewards for the top finishers. The winners in both the men's and women's categories will receive USD 50,000, along with additional bonuses for setting new course records. The current event records are held by Hayle Lemi Berhanu (2:07:32) and Anchialem Haymanot (2:24:15), both set in 2023.

Notably, 11 male and six female athletes competing in this year's race have personal bests faster than the existing course records.

Vivek Singh, Joint Managing Director of Procam International, expressed his excitement about the upcoming race, stating, "The return of champions like Berhanu and Minsewo highlights the growing global appeal of the Tata Mumbai Marathon. This year’s edition promises to be one of the most competitive yet."

Men's list and schedule

Lemi Berhanu Hayle ETH/1994 02:04:33 GOLD ER HOLDER TMM

Asrar Hiyrden Abderehman ETH/1999 02:04:43 ELITE

Bazezew Asmare Belay ETH/1996 02:04:57 GOLD

Philemon Rono Cherop KEN/1991 02:05:00 GOLD

Kelkile Gezahegn Woldaregay ETH/1996 02:05:56 ELITE

Abdi Fufa Nigassa ETH/1995 02:05:57 ELITE

Merhawi Kesete WeldemaryamERI/1986 02:06:36 ELITE

Kemal Husen Gebi ETH/2003 02:06:52 GOLD

Birhan Nebebew Tesfaye ETH/1994 02:06:52 ELITE

Berhane Tesfay Berhe ERI/1987 02:07:07 ELITE

Abdi Ali Gelelchu Gelchu ETH/1997 02:07:15 ELITE

Melese Kifle Dendir ETH/2000 02:11:07 ELITE

Demeke Tesfaye Ademe ETH/2001 02:11:48 ELITE

Silas Kiprotich Kirui KEN/1992 02:12:23 ELITE

Bitew Ademe Endalew ETH/2000 02:18:41

Weyifen Dejene Mulisa ETH/2004 DEBUT

Haimanot Mossie Delele ETH/2003 DEBUT

Pacers

Thomas de Bock BEL/1991 02:10:17 ELITE

Luck Maas NED/1999 02:11:47 ELITE

Bjorn Koreman NED/1991 02:10:32

Alex Kipkorir Kibarus KEN/1993 02:15:14

Cheruiyot Koech KEN/1994 DEBUT

Abede Adissu Zewude ETH/2000 DEBUT

Peter Kwalia Kipsirat KEN/1998 DEBUT

Timothy Kibet Misoi KEN/1997 DEBUT

Women's list and schedule

101 Aberash Minsewo Belay ETH/2001 02:26:06 ELITE

102 Joyce Chepkemoi Tele KEN/1995 02:20:17 GOLD

103 Shitaye Eshete Habte ETH/1990 02:21:33 ELITE

104 Shuko Genemo Wote ETH/1995 02:21:35 GOLD

105 Tigist Getnet Belew ETH/2003 02:23:17 ELITE

106 Adanech Anbesa Feyisa ETH/1998 02:24:07 ELITE

107 Asimarech Naga Mengsitu ETH/2004 02:24:13 ELITE

108 Tigist Memuye Gebeyahu ETH/1994 02:24:23 ELITE

109 Ayantu Kumela Tadesse ETH/1996 02:24:29 ELITE

110 Veronica Njeri Maina KEN/1989 02:24:46 GOLD

111 Zinash Mekonnen Lema ETH/1996 02:24:55 ELITE

112 Emebet Niguse Mamo ETH/1999 02:25:25 ELITE

113 Nigsti Haftu Tesfay ETH/1999 02:25:37 ELITE

114 Aberash Demisse Korse ETH/1997 02:25:42 ELITE

115 Medina Deme Armino ETH/1997 02:26:01 ELITE

116 Aamelmal Birara Tagel ETH/2000 02:26:31 ELITE

117 Shewarge Alene Amare ETH/1994 02:27:26 ELITE

118 Birtukan Birhanu Abera ETH/1994 02:32:40 ELITE

119 Enyish Mengie Birkie ETH/2005 DEBUT