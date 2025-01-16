Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) recorded a 6.3 percent growth in passenger traffic in 2024, reaching 5.48 crore travellers. December emerged as the busiest month, with over 50.5 lakh passengers, while February saw record air traffic movements.

Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) has reported a 6.3 per cent increase in passenger traffic for 2024, with a total of 5.48 crore passengers using the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). This marks a significant rise from the 5.16 crore recorded in 2023, the private airport operator said on Thursday.

The airport also witnessed a 3.2 per cent year-on-year growth in air traffic movements (ATMs) — encompassing arrivals and departures — which totalled 3,46,617 in 2024. According to MIAL, this continued growth underscores Mumbai airport's critical role as a key aviation hub in the region.

December: The Busiest Month

The month of December stood out as the busiest for CSMIA in 2024, recording a total passenger movement of 50.5 lakh, reflecting a 3.4 per cent increase compared to the previous year. December also saw a record-breaking single-day passenger count on December 21, with 1,70,000 travellers passing through the airport. Of these, 1,16,982 were domestic passengers, while 52,800 were international travellers.

The airport’s December performance further solidified its position as a global hub, with over 8,000 international air traffic movements logged during the month.

Highlighting operational efficiency, MIAL reported its highest-ever single-day air traffic movements for the year on February 3 and February 10, with 962 movements on each day.

MIAL’s achievements in 2024 reflect its sustained efforts to improve passenger experience and its role as a crucial link for global connectivity. The growth in both domestic and international passenger numbers highlights the increasing preference for Mumbai airport among travellers.

As per PTI reports, MIAL continues to invest in expanding its infrastructure and enhancing operational capabilities to meet growing demand. The steady increase in both passenger traffic and air traffic movements indicates the airport’s resilience and adaptability in an evolving aviation landscape.

With a robust operational record, record-breaking traffic milestones, and consistent passenger growth, Mumbai airport is poised to maintain its standing as one of India's premier aviation hubs.

The reported figures by MIAL for 2024 further illustrate the growing demand for air travel, supported by increased international connectivity and enhanced airport infrastructure. As the aviation sector in India continues to expand, airports like Mumbai’s CSMIA are playing a pivotal role in facilitating seamless travel for millions of passengers annually.

(With inputs from PTI)