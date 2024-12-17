The CSMIA said that during the month, the Mumbai airport handled 27,200 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) (19,696 domestic ATMs including freighter and 7,504 international ATMs, including cargo freighters)

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Mumbai's CSMIA witnesses 4.77 million passengers in November x 00:00

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) maintained its momentum in November 2024, achieving significant growth in passenger traffic and operational efficiency. The airport witnessed 4.77 million passengers, comprising 3.40 million domestic and 1.37 million international travellers, an official statement said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said, the performance highlights CSMIA's position as a leading aviation hub, offering smooth travel experiences and enhancing connectivity between regions.

Sharing the data, the CSMIA said that during the month, the Mumbai airport handled 27,200 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) (19,696 domestic ATMs including freighter and 7,504 international ATMs, including cargo freighters). The busiest day was recorded on 27th November 2024, with 941 flights on a single day. The strong performance was driven by growing demand for both domestic and international air travel during the festive season.

CSMIA’s expanding network and focus on providing top-notch services played a key role in meeting this demand, further cementing its position as a major hub for air travel, the statement said.

It said that among domestic destinations, Delhi, Bangalore, and Goa emerged as the top three locations, catering to both leisure and business travellers. On the international front Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and London were the most frequented routes.

CSMIA handled a remarkable 71,046 MT of cargo, comprising 18,653 MT of domestic shipments and 52,393 MT of international consignments. Key domestic commodities included consolidated cargo, engineering goods, and postal mail, while international shipments were dominated by automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and electronics. The top-performing domestic destinations were Delhi, Bangalore, and Kolkata, with London, Frankfurt, and Dubai emerging as the leading international hubs, it said.

Cargo operations demonstrated resilient performance, recording an impressive 11 per cent growth compared to November 2023 with 63,924 MT. The surge was significantly fueled by a 32 per cent rise in the movement of automobile products, underscoring a strong upward trend in this segment. During the month, Cargo operations witnessed 699 Air Traffic Movements (349 Domestic ATMs and 350 International ATMs), the official statement said.