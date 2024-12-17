The bus was heading to Gorai for a school trip with students and teachers of a Sakinaka-based school when it was stopped by the Mumbai Traffic Police officials, an official said

The driver and conductor of a bus ferrying 50 children for a school trip were allegedly found under the influence of alcohol in the western suburbs of Mumbai on Tuesday, the police said, reported the PTI.

The Mumbai Traffic Police were conducting a surprise check in Andheri on Tuesday morning and intercepted a bus and conducted checks on the driver and conductor of the bus, an official said.

The bus was heading to Gorai for a school trip with students and teachers of a Sakinaka-based school, an official said.

The traffic personnel noticed that the bus was being driven dangerously, and on questioning the driver, they found that both he and the conductor were drunk, he said, according to the PTI.

The official said that the school had hired the bus for the trip.

The bus driver and conductor were later handed over to Andheri Police Station for further action, he added, adding that the police is further probing the matter.

