Mumbai: 44-year-old man held with cocaine worth Rs 4.70 crore

Updated on: 17 December,2024 04:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

The police said that a team of officials from Dongri Police had been working on a tip off following which the suspect was identified and later arrested

The Dongri Police in Mumbai has seized 940 grams of cocaine worth Rs 4.70 crore and nabbed a 44-year-old suspect in connection with the matter, the police said on Tuesday.


The police said that a team of officials from Dongri Police had been working on a tip off following which the suspect was identified and later arrested.


An official said, "We had received a tip off that an individual was in possession of huge quantity of cocaine and based on this information zeroed upon a suspect and seized the drugs. The suspect was arrested on December 16.” 


The suspect has been identified as Imran Yakub Shaikh. He has no criminal background and was involved in such crime for the first time, an official said.

DCP Dr Pravin Munde of Zone 1 of Mumbai Police said, “We are investigating the matter and are trying to establish the trail.”

Shaikh was a first time offender and was allegedly going to get money when he was nabbed by the police.

“He was supposed to receive money for the delivery of the drug. The drug consignment was to be delivered to a person. Further link in the matter is under investigation,” an official said.

Shaikh has been booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

