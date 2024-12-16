While operating the grinder, the deceased, a labourer got stuck in the machine that allegedly led to his death, an official said

A 19-year-old man tragically lost his life after getting stuck in a 4ft x 2ft heavy-duty electric vegetable grinder, an official said on Monday.

The Dadar Police have registered an FIR in connection with the incident and summoned the shop owner, who is accused of failing to ensure proper safety measures.

The matter came to light on December 14, when Mahesh Yadav (22), a cousin of the deceased, approached the police station to file an FIR against the owner of a Chinese food shop based in Worli, the official said.

According to police, the shop was allegedly owned by one Sachin Kotekar, who had employed Mahesh Yadav and the deceased, Suraj Yadav, a labourer, in his shop.

The two men were cousins and had been working at the Chinese food shop for about a year, the police said.

The police investigations into the matter revealed that the shop, which is located near National Dairy in Worli, while the electric grinder was located near Nariman Bhat Nagar. Employees were required to collect raw materials from Nariman Bhat Nagar and transport them to the shop to prepare Chinese food.

An official said that Sachin Kotekar had allegedly asked Suraj Yadav to handle the electric grinder to prepare the raw material, despite Yadav having no prior experience with operating the machine and while operating the grinder, Suraj Yadav got stuck in the machine that allegedly led to his death.

The incident occurred at 8 pm on December 14, and doctors at KEM Hospital declared Suraj Yadav dead. On December 15, the police registered the FIR against Sachin Kotekar under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the BNS Act. The police have summoned the shop owner for further investigation, the official said.

According to police, Suraj Yadav (19) and Mahesh Yadav (22) originally hailed from Jharkhand and had come to Mumbai in search of employment opportunities.

The investigation is ongoing into the matter, the official added.