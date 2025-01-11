This septuagenarian and cancer survivor is all set to run the Mumbai Marathon for the 14th time

Ashok Joshi in the 2024 Mumbai Marathon

Listen to this article Mumbai Marathon 2025: How this cancer survivor embraced running for fitness x 00:00

Back in the ’80s, being a runner wasn’t the social flex it is today. There were no smartwatches to track your running speed or heart rate, and no running groups to motivate and keep you from giving up. One thing that has always been part and parcel of running, though, are the happy hormones, says Ashok Joshi, who “picked up the habit casually” over three decades ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 72-year-0ld is currently prepping for the Mumbai Marathon, slated for January 19. This will be his 14th time running in the gruelling race, which he has been participating in since 2009. He lets it slip that the only year he missed it was in 2019, when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. “I would run the 15 minutes it would take from my to the hospital where I would receive radiation treatment, and then run back home,” says Joshi. “Of course, I never told the doctors that I was doing that,” he adds with a chuckle.

His confession might raise a few eyebrows, but Joshi insists that running—and the fitness it brought— was one of the weapons in his arsenal that helped him beat the dreaded Big C diagnosis.

Fortunately, the cancer had been detected early, and Joshi had a clean bill of health otherwise, with none of the health conditions that often plague senior citizens. “I don’t have diabetes, blood pressure problems, or anything, really,” says the long-time runner from Pune.

“I think running is one of the reasons that I was maybe more resilient in battling cancer, with no comorbidities to complicate the recovery process,” he adds.

When Joshi’s began running in the late ’80s, it was purely motivated by the desire to remain fit. “I am a retired Reserve Bank Of India employee, so you can only imagine how sedentary my lifestyle was. I began running as a way to keep myself fit, which honestly is still the aim,” he says.

His journey as a marathoner, though, picked up pace only after retirement in 2004. “Earlier, I was unable to follow through [on training] as regularly as I wanted, because of work,” says Joshi, “I became a regular only post-retirement.” Joshi radiates an old-school sense of dedication and persistence with regards to his running. To this day, maintaining his fitness level takes precedence over the bragging rights of completing any marathon. This is evident from what his weekly fitness regimen looks like.

Throughout the year, he spaces out his runs over three days a week, over the course of which he aims to run for a minimum total of 30 km. Three other days involve an hour-and-a-half of strength training. One day is entirely dedicated to resting. “The reason many people get injured is because they merely run without any strength training. Also, it’s an open secret that we [runners] tend to overdo it at times. It takes time to learn to listen and understand your body on how much you need to push it, and when to step back,” he explains.

And what about all the new-fangled gadgets and apps that younger runners rely on? Joshi is all for them, if they help you maintain the habit. “Tools are great, but it’s the will to make running a part of your life that counts the most. Join a running group, or use tracking apps—it’s just a part of the running habit, not the be-all and end-all of it,” he adds.

In the run-up to the Mumbai Marathon, Joshi usually does two long runs—a 30-km session in November and December, each. He then tapers off to his usual weekly routine two weeks ahead of the big race. “You don’t do anything too intense in the few weeks before the marathon because you train throughout the year for it,” is Joshi’s advice to new runners.

His two sons are into fitness as well, but have not taken to running like him. Joshi doesn’t seem to mind, “They have a good, healthy lifestyle and are gymmers, that is what matters,” he says. Joshi is, however, trying to convert his wife to a runner. “I have just been able to get her to do small 15-minute runs so far. Let’s see if she wants to stick to it or not,” he laughs.

Well, Mr Joshi, we wish you luck with the marathon and hope you never run short of this enthusiasm.