Western Railway has introduced special early-morning train services to support participants traveling to the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025, ensuring smooth transportation for marathon day.

File Pic

Listen to this article Western Railway announces additional train services for Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025 x 00:00

Western Railway has announced special train arrangements to facilitate participants attending the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025, scheduled for Sunday, 19th January 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a circular issued by the Divisional Office at Mumbai Central, three additional EMU (Electric Multiple Unit) services will be operational in the early hours of the marathon day. These special trains have been introduced to provide seamless travel for marathon participants and ensure convenient connectivity across various stations.

Details of special train services:

Special train 1

Start Time: 2:15 AM (Virar Station)

Stops Include: Nalla Sopara (2:21), Vasai Road (2:26), BYR (2:37), Mira Road (2:42), DIC (2:46), Borivali (2:50), Kandivli (2:54), and more.

Final Stop: Mahim at 3:26 AM.

Special train 2

Start Time: 3:05 AM (Borivali Station)

Stops Include: Kandivli (3:13), MDD (3:16), Goregaon (3:19), Ram Mandir (3:21), Andheri (3:29), and others.

Final Stop: Churchgate at 3:55 AM.

Special train 3

Start Time: 3:00 AM (Churchgate Station)

Stops Include: Marine Lines (3:05), Grant Road (3:11), MX (3:16), Lower Parel (3:19), PBHD (3:22), and more.

Final Stop: Bandra at 3:34 AM.

The schedule covers key locations along the route, ensuring wide coverage and ease of access for participants travelling to and from marathon starting points.

Passengers are advised to plan their travel accordingly and make use of the additional services to avoid inconvenience during this major event.