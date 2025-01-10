Western Railway has scheduled a five-hour jumbo block between Santacruz and Goregaon on Sunday, 12th January 2025, for maintenance work. Fast trains will be diverted to the slow line, and some services will be cancelled or rerouted

In a bid to carry out essential maintenance work, including track repairs, signalling adjustments, and overhead equipment servicing, Western Railway has announced a five-hour Jumbo Block between Santacruz and Goregaon stations. The block will take place on Sunday, 12th January 2025, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

According to a press release issued by Shri Vineet Abhishek, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the disruption will affect both the UP and DOWN Fast lines. During the block period, all Fast line suburban services will be diverted to the Slow line between Goregaon and Borivali stations, leading to potential delays.

Additionally, some suburban trains are expected to be cancelled, while a few services originating from Andheri and Borivali will be operated up to Goregaon on the Harbour Line.

The maintenance work is crucial for ensuring the safety and reliability of services, and passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly. Western Railway has urged commuters to check with the concerned Station Masters for detailed information regarding train schedules and specific cancellations.

The authorities are working to minimise inconvenience, but passengers should remain aware of the altered train schedules during the block period.

This maintenance initiative is part of Western Railway’s ongoing efforts to maintain and upgrade the infrastructure, ensuring smooth and safe operations for the growing number of daily commuters in Mumbai.

