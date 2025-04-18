Breaking News
12-year-old Thane boy found alone on train while trying to reach grandfather in UP
Thane: 29 kids abused at child shelter, five people held in Kalyan
Mumbai: SGNP leopard to shoot videos via radio collar
Mumbai: Dentist held for buying kids, assaulting them
Mumbai: Two chain-snatching incidents in 20 mins in Powai; thieves held
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Rohit Pawar backs Sena UBTs use of AI to recreate Bal Thackerays voice says BJP does the same

Rohit Pawar backs Sena UBT’s use of AI to recreate Bal Thackeray’s voice, says BJP does the same

Updated on: 18 April,2025 02:56 PM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

His comments backing the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance partner, the Shiv Sena (UBT), come after the party played an AI-generated voice of Balasaheb Thackeray at a party rally in Nashik on Wednesday, April 16

Rohit Pawar backs Sena UBT’s use of AI to recreate Bal Thackeray’s voice, says BJP does the same

Rohit Pawar. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Rohit Pawar backs Sena UBT’s use of AI to recreate Bal Thackeray’s voice, says BJP does the same
x
00:00

A few days after Mahayuti leaders criticised Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena over the purported use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to recreate the voice of party's founder Balasaheb Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) leader Rohit Pawar attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party for being hypocritical over their use of AI.


"The BJP also uses AI, and secondly, the BJP cell has used AI technology for Modi's speech, his designs, Amit Shah, and other big leaders too. If they are saying that it is wrong, then what they used is also wrong," Pawar told ANI on Thursday.


He took a jibe at the government, asking them to restrict the use of AI for everyone, adding, "If you decide no one will use it, then we all will say that let's play on the equal field."


His comments backing the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance partner, the Shiv Sena (UBT), come after the party played an AI-generated voice of Balasaheb Thackeray at a party rally in Nashik on Wednesday, April 16. Balasaheb Thackeray is the founder of the undivided Shiv Sena and father of Uddhav Thackeray.

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP's Maharashtra president Chandrashekhar Bawankule hit out at UBT-Sena for using the name of the Shiv Sena founder, calling it "childish." Criticising the MVA for scams in the state, insulting Veer Savarkar, opposing the Ram temple, and more would have been disliked by Balasaheb, and his voice should not be misused for their purposes.

The Maharashtra BJP president wrote in a post on X, "Those who named parks after Tipu Sultan, voted against Waqf, sat on the laps of who opposed Ram temple, filled the homes of Marathi people with scams, Balasaheb would have kicked their ass."

Telling people that Balasaheb's name should not be misused by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, his post concluded, "For the things for which venerable Balasaheb spent his entire life, at least Balasaheb's voice should not be used against him. His thoughts should be drowned out. At least after his death, do not misuse his voice like this."

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nationalist congress party Shiv Sena Artificial Intelligence maharashtra mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK