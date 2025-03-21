He further claimed that the ruling Mahayuti alliance is only looking to 'tarnish' Aaditya Thackeray's image and diverting from the real issues which are in Maharashtra

NCP (SP) legislator Rohit Pawar said that the Mahayuti government will forget about Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput after the BMC and Bihar polls. File pic

Disha Salian case: Rohit Pawar accuses govt of using Sushant Singh Rajput's name for BMC elections

A political war of words has erupted between the Opposition and the Mahayuti alliance after Disha Salian's father, Satish, asked for a probe into his daughter's death along with the interrogation of former Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray in connection with the case.

Speaking to news agency ANI on the issue, Rohit Pawar, the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from National Congress Party (SP), has accused the Maharashtra Government of trying to use the names of Salian and late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's name for the upcoming Mumbai elections.

Salian was the former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. On Wednesday, Satish had moved the Bombay High Court seeking a fresh probe into the "mysterious" circumstances under which his daughter was found dead in June 2020.



Pawar also claimed that the ruling Mahayuti alliance is only looking to "tarnish" Thackeray's image and divert from the real issues of Maharashtra.



"They [Mahayuti leaders] will use the names of Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput because there are elections in Bihar and Mumbai, and after the elections, they will forget them. This is very wrong," Pawar told ANI.



Earlier on Thursday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, who is also Thackeray's father, said that his family has worked for the people for six to seven generations and denied any connection with the Disha Salian case, emphasising that if evidence exists, it should be presented in court.



He also warned that making false allegations can backfire, ANI reported.



"If you are making false allegations on someone, then it can boomerang on you too," the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief said, adding, "I was surprised how come this [Salian] issue was not raised in the last two-three sessions [of the legislature]. There is nothing new in it as this issue has been raised repeatedly in the House in the past."



On Thursday, Advocate Nilesh C Ojha, Satish's lawyer, had Thursday levelled serious allegations against Thackeray, labelling him as an "accused" in the Disha Salian death case.



He also accused former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of "not wanting" to take action against Thackeray. Furthermore, Ojha alleged that "corrupt" police officers tried to cover up the case.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)