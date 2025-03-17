Rohit Pawar said that the history should be protected so that even 200 years from now, people remember how power can be reduced to just a tomb

Rohit Pawar (above) said that Mahayuti govt has failed to address problems of youth and farmers. File Pic/X

Amid the demands to remove Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Monday claimed that the issue was being raised to 'distract' people from from 'real issues' as the Mahayuti government has failed to address problems being faced by farmers and youth in Maharashtra, reported the ANI.

"Now suddenly when the government is not performing, not addressing issues related to youth and farmers, they (Bajrang Dal and others) are trying to distract people from the real issues," Rohit Pawar told ANI.

Invoking the controversy sparked by remarks against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rohit Pawar alleged that many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have "spoken against" Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Phule as well. He questioned the silence of Bajrang Dal and other organisations on it.

"There are many leaders of the BJP who have spoken against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Phule, the Bajrang Dal or other organisations who are associated with the BJP were 'sleeping'," Rohit Pawar said, according to the ANI.

Rohit Pawar further stated that Aurangzeb's grave in Maharashtra was indicative of how power can be reduced to a mere tomb. He said that the Mughal Emperor with all his might could not capture one inch of land under Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje.

"BJP and its allied associations always tried to change history. Aurangzeb could not capture an inch of land in the territory under the rule of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje. Even after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, soldiers, motivated by Shivaji Maharaj's thoughts, never allowed him to capture any land. History should be protected so that even 200 years from now, people remember how power can be reduced to just a tomb," Rohit Pawar added, as per the ANI.

Earlier on Sunday, BJP MLA T Raja Singh asserted his resolve to make India a "Hindu Rashtra" while demanding that Aurangzeb's tomb at Khuldabad in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district of Maharashtra be "eliminated".

He praised the remarks made by members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal offering karseva (service for religious cause) to remove Aurangzeb's grave.

(with ANI inputs)