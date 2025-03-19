Opposition slams govt over absent ministers in Maharashtra assembly

Budgetary demands for Home, Water Resources, Environment and Climate Change, Cooperation, Marketing and Textiles, Water Supply and Cleanliness, and Tourism and Cultural Affairs departments were being debated when the objection was raised

The Opposition on Wednesday objected to the absence of ministers in the Maharashtra assembly during a debate on budgetary demands for their departments, reported news agency PTI.

The issue was raised by Bhaskar Jadhav of Shiv Sena (UBT), who also claimed that secretaries sit in ministers' chambers and take notes.

Jitendra Awhad of NCP (SP), Arjun Khotkar (Shiv Sena) and Suresh Dhas (BJP) said the ministers concerned were not in the House, reported PTI.

Defending his absent colleagues, minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said that the cabinet operated on the principle of collective responsibility, reported PTI.

Jayant Patil NCP (SP) referred to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was initially present in the assembly and then had to be present in the council, and asked if the CM was replying during a debate in the Upper House, why other ministers were not present in the Lower House.

Legislative council passes resolution expressing confidence in Neelam Gorhe

Maharashtra Legislative Council on Wednesday passed a resolution by voice vote, expressing confidence in Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, who has been targeted by the Opposition over her remarks against Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, reported PTI.

BJP MLC Pravin Darekar moved the motion concerning Gorhe in the Upper House of the legislature. Chairperson Ram Shinde accepted the motion and it was cleared through voice vote, reported PTI.

However, Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab objected to the motion saying his right to speak over the issue was denied by Shinde, reported PTI.

After some exchange of words, chairperson Shinde adjourned the house for 15 minutes.

Shinde on Tuesday had rejected the no-confidence motion brought by the Opposition against Gorhe, observing that it didn't meet the required legal and procedural framework.

The motion was brought by the Opposition following Gorhe's controversial remarks about the "Mercedes cars for posts in Shiv Sena (UBT)" claim.

