BJP and Shiv Sena MLAs protested outside the Maharashtra Assembly, demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s grave in Sambhajinagar. The protest sparked violence in Nagpur, leading to a curfew

File Pic

Listen to this article Protest outside Maharashtra Assembly as Mahayuti MLAs call for Aurangzeb’s grave removal x 00:00

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena MLAs staged a protest outside the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, calling for the removal of Aurangzeb’s grave in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, according to ANI reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per ANI, the protest was led by Shiv Sena MLA Arjun Khotkar, who strongly supported the demand to remove the grave of the Mughal emperor. The grave is located in Kuldabad, near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra.

"I want to say it very clearly that Aurangzeb's grave should not be there. It should be removed," Khotkar told ANI during the protest. His remarks have added fuel to the ongoing controversy surrounding the presence of Aurangzeb's resting place in the state.

The demand for the removal of the grave has sparked unrest in Nagpur, where violent clashes erupted in the Hansapuri area. According to ANI, the violence began after tensions were already running high due to a previous clash between two groups in the Mahal area.

Eyewitnesses from Hansapuri described the violent scene caused by masked individuals. "A team came here with their faces covered with scarves. They carried sharp weapons, stickers, and bottles. They started creating chaos, vandalising shops, and pelting stones. They also set vehicles on fire," an eyewitness told ANI.

Another resident confirmed that 8 to 10 vehicles were set ablaze and several shops were damaged during the chaos.

In response to the escalating violence, the Maharashtra Police imposed a curfew in multiple areas of Nagpur under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). An official order issued by Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal stated that the restrictions would remain in place until further notice to prevent further disturbances.

According to ANI, the curfew applies to the police station limits in Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imamwada, Yashodharanagar, and Kapilnagar.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Shyamkumar Barve, speaking from Delhi, condemned the violence and urged both communities to maintain peace. "An attempt is being made to create communal tensions in Nagpur. Hindu-Muslim clashes have not happened in the city before. I want to appeal to both communities to stay calm and not allow such incidents to divert attention from key issues," Barve said.

(With inputs from ANI)