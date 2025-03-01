Breaking News
Mumbai: Residents up in arms to save 1208-tree Mira Road garden
Two linked to New India Co-operative Bank scam ‘have left country’
Pune rape case: How cops hunted down Swargate rapist
Mumbai: Metro Aqua Line 3 trial train reaches Cuffe Parade station
Mumbai: Final obstacle cleared as Sion bridge demolition gains pace
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Shiv Sena UBT will stake claim to LoPs post in Maharashtra assembly Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) will stake claim to LoP's post in Maharashtra assembly: Sanjay Raut

Updated on: 01 March,2025 03:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sanjay Raut argued that in the past, the post was given to opposition parties even as they had not won 10 per cent of the seats at that time

Shiv Sena (UBT) will stake claim to LoP's post in Maharashtra assembly: Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut. File Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article
Shiv Sena (UBT) will stake claim to LoP's post in Maharashtra assembly: Sanjay Raut
x
00:00

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that his party will stake claim to the post of Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative assembly, reported the PTI.


He argued that in the past, this post was given to opposition parties even as they had not won 10 per cent of the seats at that time.


The combined strength of the opposition parties in the 288-member state assembly is nearly 50, he said.


The budget session of the Maharashtra legislature will be held between March 3 and 26.

"Shiv Sena (UBT) will stake claim to the post of LoP in the Vidhan Sabha. Even if the strength of MLAs is less, there is no law or provision in the Constitution which says that the House should function without the LoP. Shiv Sena (UBT) has the strength of 20," Sanjay Raut claimed, according to the PTI.

In the past, the Congress leaders said that if the Sena (UBT) stakes claim to the post of LoP in the assembly, then it will demand the same post in the legislative council. Currently, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Ambadas Danve is the LoP in the legislative council but his tenure as an MLC will end in August this year.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance comprises the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) and Congress. The Sena (UBT) has 20 MLAs in the assembly, followed by the Congress (16) and NCP (SP) (10).

"Hope the Speaker accepts our demand of getting the LoP's post," Sanjay Raut said.

When asked why none of the top leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT) went to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Sanjay Raut said that the party follows RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in this.

"I did not see Mohan Bhagwat going to the Maha Kumbh and taking a dip in the Ganga. We were waiting for him (Bhagwat) to go to the Maha Kumbh and we would have followed them. None of the senior RSS functionaries went to the Maha Kumbh. We had plans of doing so, but we did not see any of them going there," the Rajya Sabha member said, the news agency reported.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the ruling Shiv Sena, has attacked Uddhav Thackeray for skipping the Maha Kumbh.

(with PTI inputs) 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra Shiv Sena uddhav thackeray Sanjay Raut mumbai news mumbai India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK