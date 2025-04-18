Zambia confirms second mpox death as cases rise to 49

Breaking News
Updated on: 18 April,2025 03:02 PM IST  |  Lusaka
IANS |

The country recorded its first mpox-related death last month after reporting its first mpox case in October last year

According to the WHO, mpox is an infectious disease that can cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes, fever, headache, muscle ache, back pain and low energy. Representational Pic/File/iStock

Zambia confirmed its second mpox-related death as the cumulative cases reached 49 in the southern African country.


Minister of Health Elijah Muchima said on Thursday that the second mpox-related death, involving a 10-year-old child, was recorded in Mpika District, Muchinga Province.


The country recorded its first mpox-related death last month after reporting its first mpox case in October last year.


In remarks delivered during an update press briefing, the minister said the country recorded 13 new cases between April 2 and 15, bringing the total number to 49, with cases reported in six of the country's 10 provinces so far.

A total of 32 cases have so far been treated and discharged, while 15 people are currently under home isolation, he added.

The minister said the Health Ministry is working with cooperating partners to investigate, detect, and contain mpox cases to prevent further spread, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the WHO, mpox is an infectious disease that can cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes, fever, headache, muscle ache, back pain and low energy.

Most people fully recover, but some get very sick, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mpox spreads from person to person mainly through close contact with someone who has mpox, including members of a household. Close contact includes skin-to-skin and mouth-to-mouth or mouth-to-skin contact, and it can also include being face-to-face with someone who has mpox (such as talking or breathing close to one another, which can generate infectious respiratory particles).

Mpox causes signs and symptoms which usually begin within a week but can start 1–21 days after exposure. Symptoms typically last 2–4 weeks but may last longer in someone with a weakened immune system.

For some people, the first symptom of mpox is a rash, while others may have a fever, muscle aches, or sore throat first.

The mpox rash often begins on the face and spreads over the body, extending to the palms of the hands and soles of the feet. It can also start on other parts of the body where contact is made, such as the genitals. It starts as a flat sore, which develops into a blister filled with liquid that may be itchy or painful. As the rash heals, the lesions dry up, crust over, and fall off.

Meanwhile, the country's cumulative cholera cases have reached 490, following 18 new cases recorded in the past two weeks. About 480 people have so far been discharged, while nine people have died, the minister said.

